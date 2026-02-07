ETV Bharat / state

Janakpuri Accident: Pits Filled Overnight, Delhi Minister Visits Site Saturday Morning

New Delhi: Ashish Sood, Delhi Minister for Home, Power and Education, visited the accident site in Janakpuri where a young man died after falling into a pit about 18 feet deep on Friday. The pit had reportedly been dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Shortly after the tragedy, several nearby pits were filled overnight, surprising residents.

On Saturday morning, Sood inspected the surrounding area and provided an update, stating that officials responsible for the incident have been suspended and that an inquiry is underway. He emphasised that no one found guilty will be spared.

Deep Pits Filled Overnight

Pipeline work by the DJB had continued for days on Posangipur Road near the accident site. Until Friday evening, large craters and debris marked the street. By Saturday morning, however, the scene was transformed: The pits had been filled overnight, debris cleared, and only the barricades remained.

During the inspection, Sood said joint reviews were conducted with all departments and necessary directions issued. According to him, traffic will be restored smoothly to minimise inconvenience to residents. “We are also pained by the incident. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta herself is monitoring steps to prevent such lapses,” he said.

A resident, Pawan Kumar, said he had noticed deep pits across the stretch until Friday evening. But after Friday night's tragedy, authorities filled them and removed the debris overnight. Barricading was also redone before Saturday morning.

A resident, Mohit Sharma, said water problems had persisted in Janakpuri for some time, and work began to lay a new pipeline after the new administration took office. Several dangerous stretches have now been repaired, he added.