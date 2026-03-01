Jana Ashirwad Yatra Day 2: Himanta Sarma Praises Massive Public Support, Reaffirms Commitment To Eviction Drive
Ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026, BJP launched the Jana Ashirwad Yatra on February 28 to connect with voters and highlight state government's achievements.
Published : March 1, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the second day of the ongoing ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’ on Sunday, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received from people across the state. He described the public turnout as “unprecedented”, saying the yatra reflects the strong support and blessings of the people of Assam.
Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “We are extremely happy and grateful for the blessings we are receiving from our people. The response to the Jana Ashirwad Yatra has been beyond our expectations.”
Referring to the symbolic use of a JCB during the yatra, the Chief Minister clarified that it represents the government’s continued commitment toward land reclamation drives. He asserted that eviction efforts would intensify after the upcoming elections.
“This JCB is a tribute to our eviction drive. Earlier, we have successfully cleared nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachers. After the elections, we will carry out eviction on an additional 5 lakh bighas of land,” he announced.
When asked about the strong message he intended to convey through the yatra, the Chief Minister stated that the government remains resolute in protecting forest land and tribal belt areas from illegal occupation.
“The strong message is clear, we will evict encroachers from forest land and tribal belt areas. We will not compromise on protecting the land rights of indigenous people,” he emphasised.
Highlighting the massive public participation, Sarma said, “The yatra has witnessed an unprecedented response. I never imagined that such a large number of people would come onto the roads. This shows that the people of Assam appreciate the work of our government,” he said.
The Chief Minister further noted that many individuals personally approached him during the rally to express gratitude for various initiatives undertaken by his administration. “During the rally, many people came forward to thank me — some for securing government jobs through transparent process, some for getting back their land, and others for taking strong action against infiltrators. People are not thanking us for just one issue, but for resolving multiple long-standing problems they faced in the past,” he added.
The Jana Ashirwad Yatra is seen as a major political outreach initiative ahead of the Assam Assembly elections 2026, with the BJP leadership projecting it as a platform to connect directly with voters and showcase the government’s achievements.
