Jana Ashirwad Yatra Day 2: Himanta Sarma Praises Massive Public Support, Reaffirms Commitment To Eviction Drive

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the second day of the ongoing ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’ on Sunday, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response received from people across the state. He described the public turnout as “unprecedented”, saying the yatra reflects the strong support and blessings of the people of Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, “We are extremely happy and grateful for the blessings we are receiving from our people. The response to the Jana Ashirwad Yatra has been beyond our expectations.”

BJP's Jana Ashirwad Yatra was launched in Assam to highlight state government's achievements (ETV Bharat)

Referring to the symbolic use of a JCB during the yatra, the Chief Minister clarified that it represents the government’s continued commitment toward land reclamation drives. He asserted that eviction efforts would intensify after the upcoming elections.

“This JCB is a tribute to our eviction drive. Earlier, we have successfully cleared nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachers. After the elections, we will carry out eviction on an additional 5 lakh bighas of land,” he announced.