Jan Suraaj Party Supporter Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Patna's Mokama

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Priyadarshi Piyush’s uncle, Dular Chand Yadav, died while he was campaigning for the party.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 30, 2025 at 7:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Patna: A Jan Suraaj Party supporter was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the Mokama Tal area of ​​the Mokama Assembly constituency, they said. His body was found in suspicious circumstances near Tar Tar village.

The deceased has been identified as Jan Suraaj Party candidate Priyadarshi Piyush’s uncle, Dular Chand Yadav, police said. Dular Chand Yadav died while he was campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, they said.

Supporters alleged that his vehicle was attacked and he was shot dead. Upon receiving the information, the Barh Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) arrived at the scene.

"Police received information that a supporter of a candidate died during the campaign in the Mokama Taal area. The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, as the body has not been handed over to the police. Whether he died due to bullet injuries or it was an accidental death can only be known when police get the body," Patna Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma said.

According to sources, Dularchand Yadav was once considered close to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav, but had drifted apart for some time.

The Janata Dal (United) has nominated Anant Kumar Singh as its candidate for the Mokama assembly seat, while Veena Devi, Suraj Bhan Singh's wife, is contesting on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. The Jan Suraj Party has nominated Priyadarshi Piyush as its candidate. (With PTI Inputs)

