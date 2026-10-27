Jan Suraaj Party Digital Communication Manager Found Dead Near Railway Tracks In Ranchi
The police have initiated an investigation after body of Jan Suraaj Party digital communication manager was recovered in Ranchi.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
Ranchi: The digital communication manager for the Jan Suraaj Party, Devpalik Gupta, was found dead on Tuesday along the railway tracks near Angara-Muri.
Gupta had gone missing while traveling to Patna. After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and initiated an investigation.
The 31 years old and hailed from the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. A 2018-batch alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, he was working as a digital communication manager for Prashant Kishor’s party.
He had departed for Patna from Ranchi railway station on Monday, traveling on the Jan Shatabdi Express alongside his friend and colleague, Gautam Kumar. The train departed from Ranchi at approximately 2:25 pm. It was during this journey that he went missing.
A search operation had been underway since his disappearance. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.
A complaint has been filed at the Muri Government Railway Police (GRP) station. The teams from the Railway Protection Force (RPF ) and GRP have been conducting a joint search operation.
Ranchi Rural SP Gaurav Goswami confirmed that the body was recovered near the Angara-Muri railway section. "An identity card was found near the body; it contained a photograph of Devpalik Gupta, which helped in his identification. A police team is currently at the site conducting an investigation."
Also Read