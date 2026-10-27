ETV Bharat / state

Jan Suraaj Party Digital Communication Manager Found Dead Near Railway Tracks In Ranchi

Body of digital communication manager for the Jan Suraaj Party, Devpalik Gupta, recovered in Angara-Muri. ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The digital communication manager for the Jan Suraaj Party, Devpalik Gupta, was found dead on Tuesday along the railway tracks near Angara-Muri.

Gupta had gone missing while traveling to Patna. After receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, took custody of the body, and initiated an investigation.

The 31 years old and hailed from the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. A 2018-batch alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, he was working as a digital communication manager for Prashant Kishor’s party. He had departed for Patna from Ranchi railway station on Monday, traveling on the Jan Shatabdi Express alongside his friend and colleague, Gautam Kumar. The train departed from Ranchi at approximately 2:25 pm. It was during this journey that he went missing.