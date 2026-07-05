ETV Bharat / state

Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor To Contest Bankipur Assembly Seat

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday threw his hat in the ring for the by-election to the Bankipur assembly seat in Bihar, terming it a "referendum" on the popularity of the BJP-led government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Kishor announced his decision to contest the seat, which has fallen vacant upon the resignation of BJP president Nitin Nabin, who is now a Rajya Sabha MP.

"The people of Bankipur are the richest and the most educated in Bihar. Let them vote for the best. If they feel they can repose their trust in me, I urge them to vote for me... Even as the lone MLA of my party, I shall outweigh the remaining 242 ones in the assembly," Kishor said.

The 48-year-old reiterated that BJP leader Samrat Choudhary became chief minister "without the people's mandate" as the NDA had won the assembly polls last year, declaring JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, who stepped down a couple of months ago, as its face.