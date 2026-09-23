Jamui Horror: Accused Hareram Yadav Slapped By Local Lawyer On POCSO Court Premises
The lawyer Akash Pandey said Hareram should be shot as the people of Jamui are ashamed of what he did, reports Rajesh Kumar.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Jamui: A local lawyer, Akash Pandey slapped Hareram Yadav, an accused in the Jamui minor molestation case, inside the Jamui Special POCSO court premises in Bihar on Wednesday.
Due to the large crowd and the rain, the police presented Hareram in the court in the evening. Hareram was presented before Special POCSO Judge Maheshwar Dubey who remanded him to judicial custody. As the police were escorting Hareram to his vehicle after the hearing, Pandey slapped him.
"He should be shot, not slapped. We, the people of Jamui, are ashamed of what he did. Before being a lawyer, I am a human being; I have humanity. If I am legally punished for this, I am ready for it," said Pandey. After the incident at Madwa in Jamui caused a national uproar with its video going viral on social media, police arrested Hareram along with another accused, Nandan Yadav and three minors.
While six individuals were allegedly involved in the crime, one of them remains at large. Yadav was apprehended after he was shot in the leg.
Police said a case (no 428/2026) has been registered along with another pertaining to cyber crime. Police arrested social media handlers Yogendra Prasad Yadav of Auraiya Para Matihana Sono, Fayaz Shah of Adasar Jamui, and Ramashish Kumar of Sagama Chandradeep and sent them to jail for making the video viral and disclosing the identities of the minors.
Besides, hundreds of individuals who circulated the video on Instagram, Facebook, and X handles are being searched for, said police. Cases have been filed against them under various sections of the IT Act and the POCSO Act.
The two 16-year-old victims had gone out on a scooter on September 21. They stopped at the hilly and forested stretch near Marwa – Pratappur to click photographs and make some videos, when the group of alleged offenders accosted them.
What happened next was no less than a nightmare. The boy was slapped, harassed, and threatened, while the girl was inappropriately touched and pulled. She kept pleading with folded hands to allow them to leave and promised that they would never come to the place again, but the culprits were not moved.
It was dark, and as the girl panicked and tried to run away, the main accused caught and lifted her. He tried to take her away from the national highway towards the deserted hilly area. A couple of vehicles passing the stretch stopped, but nobody could muster the courage to stop the group of offenders.
“The area where the incident occurred is virtually out of control of the rule of law. Illegal sand and stone mining happens unchecked there, and the mafia holds sway over the villages in the neighbourhood, employing youths in their nefarious activities. It is a severely crime-prone area,” a senior police officer confided to ETV Bharat.
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