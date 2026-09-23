ETV Bharat / state

Jamui Horror: Accused Hareram Yadav Slapped By Local Lawyer On POCSO Court Premises

Jamui: A local lawyer, Akash Pandey slapped Hareram Yadav, an accused in the Jamui minor molestation case, inside the Jamui Special POCSO court premises in Bihar on Wednesday.

Due to the large crowd and the rain, the police presented Hareram in the court in the evening. Hareram was presented before Special POCSO Judge Maheshwar Dubey who remanded him to judicial custody. As the police were escorting Hareram to his vehicle after the hearing, Pandey slapped him.

"He should be shot, not slapped. We, the people of Jamui, are ashamed of what he did. Before being a lawyer, I am a human being; I have humanity. If I am legally punished for this, I am ready for it," said Pandey. After the incident at Madwa in Jamui caused a national uproar with its video going viral on social media, police arrested Hareram along with another accused, Nandan Yadav and three minors.

While six individuals were allegedly involved in the crime, one of them remains at large. Yadav was apprehended after he was shot in the leg.

Police said a case (no 428/2026) has been registered along with another pertaining to cyber crime. Police arrested social media handlers Yogendra Prasad Yadav of Auraiya Para Matihana Sono, Fayaz Shah of Adasar Jamui, and Ramashish Kumar of Sagama Chandradeep and sent them to jail for making the video viral and disclosing the identities of the minors.