ETV Bharat / state

Jamui-Like Assault Horror In Odisha's Dhenkanal; 3 Arrested After Video Of Couple's 'Harassment' Goes Viral

Three held by police in connection with alleged assault of young couple in Dhenkanal ( ETV Bharat )

Dhenkanal: Close on the heels of the alleged molestation of two Class 10 students - a boy and a girl - in Bihar's Jamui, a similar incident has surfaced from Odisha, where a young couple was allegedly harassed and assaulted by miscreants while they were returning from Kapilash Temple, a prominent tourist destination in Dhenkanal district.

Police an interrogation and subsequent interrogation, police here arrested three accused persons in connection with the alleged assault of the couple and circulation of the video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Those arrested have been identified as Saroj Nayak (41) and Samir Nayak (37) from Bania village under Gondia police station limits and Sangram Rath from Raipur village under Mandar Panchayat.

Young couple allegedly harassed by miscreants near Kapilash Temple in Dhenkanal (Screenshot from viral video)

On Tuesday, Gondia police registered a case (Case No. 420) under Sections 126(2), 296, 115(2), 75, 351(1), 356(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the IT Act after receipt of Zero FIR from Choudwar Police Station.

The viral video allegedly shows the woman being subjected to harassment during the episode, which took place on September 18. The video also captures the victim making repeated appeals to the culprits to let them leave. The group, however, allegedly continued its actions.