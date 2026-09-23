Jamui-Like Assault Horror In Odisha's Dhenkanal; 3 Arrested After Video Of Couple's 'Harassment' Goes Viral
A young couple was allegedly intercepted and assaulted by a group of villagers while returning from Kapilash temple in Dhenkanal, reports Urmila Patra.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 11:03 AM IST
Dhenkanal: Close on the heels of the alleged molestation of two Class 10 students - a boy and a girl - in Bihar's Jamui, a similar incident has surfaced from Odisha, where a young couple was allegedly harassed and assaulted by miscreants while they were returning from Kapilash Temple, a prominent tourist destination in Dhenkanal district.
Police an interrogation and subsequent interrogation, police here arrested three accused persons in connection with the alleged assault of the couple and circulation of the video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media platforms.
Those arrested have been identified as Saroj Nayak (41) and Samir Nayak (37) from Bania village under Gondia police station limits and Sangram Rath from Raipur village under Mandar Panchayat.
On Tuesday, Gondia police registered a case (Case No. 420) under Sections 126(2), 296, 115(2), 75, 351(1), 356(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the IT Act after receipt of Zero FIR from Choudwar Police Station.
The viral video allegedly shows the woman being subjected to harassment during the episode, which took place on September 18. The video also captures the victim making repeated appeals to the culprits to let them leave. The group, however, allegedly continued its actions.
Speaking on the incident, Dhenkanal SP Abhinav Sonkar stated, "A video went viral on social media on Monday showing villagers intercepting, arguing with and mistreating a young woman and a man who were traveling on a motorcycle. A case has been registered at the Gondia Police Station in this regard."
"Based on preliminary investigation, police have arrested three persons after an interrogation. Strict action will be taken," the official stated.
While a complaint regarding the matter was initially lodged at Choudwar Police Station on September 19th, the Gandia Police swung into action after the case was transferred from Choudwar to Gondia Police Station in Dhenkanal for investigation, SP Sonkar said.
The SP stated that last Friday (September 18), the couple from Cuttack visited Kapilash and were returning on a motorcycle via the Deogaon-Tangi road. When they were nearing Shorishiapada-Bhangaragada, a group of youths allegedly in an inebriated state harassed the couple and circulated a video of the incident on social media. The couple subsequently lodged a complaint with Choudwar police demanding necessary action and arrest of those involved.
Police said efforts are underway to arrest any other person involved in the incident.
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