ETV Bharat / state

Jamshedpur's Shamvabi Tiwari Tops ISC With 100 Per Cent, Secures Al India Highest Rank

Saraikela: A student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamshedpur, Shambhavi Tiwari has topped in the ISC Class 12 examinations. CISCE has announced the results according to which a Jharkhand girl child made the nation proud with 100% success. Her achieving a perfect score is no ordinary feat and has brought the entire nation to Jharkhand, drawing attention towards it.

During an interview at her home in Adityapur, Shambhavi acknowledged that "quality beats quantity" has been a guiding principle throughout the period of her success.

Furthermore, she explained that keeping up with her daily routines combined with a firm commitment to deep understanding will deliver higher results than simply counting hours studied. Finally, she gave credit for her successes to the dedication of her mentors, the thoroughness of the notes received during classes by her teachers, and the countless hours of doubt removal conducted by her teachers during preparation.