Jamshedpur's Shamvabi Tiwari Tops ISC With 100 Per Cent, Secures Al India Highest Rank
Shambhavi acknowledged that "quality beats quantity" has been a guiding principle throughout the period of her success.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Saraikela: A student of Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamshedpur, Shambhavi Tiwari has topped in the ISC Class 12 examinations. CISCE has announced the results according to which a Jharkhand girl child made the nation proud with 100% success. Her achieving a perfect score is no ordinary feat and has brought the entire nation to Jharkhand, drawing attention towards it.
During an interview at her home in Adityapur, Shambhavi acknowledged that "quality beats quantity" has been a guiding principle throughout the period of her success.
Furthermore, she explained that keeping up with her daily routines combined with a firm commitment to deep understanding will deliver higher results than simply counting hours studied. Finally, she gave credit for her successes to the dedication of her mentors, the thoroughness of the notes received during classes by her teachers, and the countless hours of doubt removal conducted by her teachers during preparation.
Shambhavi is now looking to pursue her career in medicine. She said she wants to be a doctor to serve the country and give back to society, and right now she is preparing for the NEET exam. According to Rakesh Raman, her father and the station executive at the All India Radio, Adityapur, the family has worked hard to provide Shambhavi with a stress-free environment. He said that this achievement is shared among all students who dare to dream big and work relentlessly towards their goal.
According to locals, her achievement has brought glory to Jamshedpur. They also said Shambhavi's monumental leap has once again proven that Jamshedpur is firmly emerging as one of the country's premier educational hubs. The school management and prominent citizens of the city have hailed this achievement as an "international showcase of Jharkhand's intellectual prowess."