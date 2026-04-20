ETV Bharat / state

Jamshedpur Authorities Deny Plane Crash Rumors, Call It Forest Fire

Jashpur: The authorities have denied the reports of a plane crash in Jashpur district. Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Ummed Singh told ETV Bharat that no villagers in the area reported hearing any explosion, and no evidence of any accident has been found.

Police, district administration, and forest department teams are monitoring the area using drone cameras. The district administration confirmed that no proof of a crash has been discovered.

Following the initial claims, a search operation was conducted across the forest region mentioned in the reports. Journalists present at the site also confirmed that no plane crash had occurred. SSP Lal Ummed Singh stressed that while no accident has been reported, as a precaution, surveillance continues.