Jamshedpur Authorities Deny Plane Crash Rumors, Call It Forest Fire
Police, district administration, and forest department teams are monitoring the area using drone cameras.
Published : April 20, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Jashpur: The authorities have denied the reports of a plane crash in Jashpur district. Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Ummed Singh told ETV Bharat that no villagers in the area reported hearing any explosion, and no evidence of any accident has been found.
Police, district administration, and forest department teams are monitoring the area using drone cameras. The district administration confirmed that no proof of a crash has been discovered.
Following the initial claims, a search operation was conducted across the forest region mentioned in the reports. Journalists present at the site also confirmed that no plane crash had occurred. SSP Lal Ummed Singh stressed that while no accident has been reported, as a precaution, surveillance continues.
Jashpur Collector Rohit Vyas explained that some people had spread information about a possible crash, but nothing has been verified. He said further details are being collected, but preliminary findings show no evidence of a crash.
According to district officials, smoke seen in the forest was from a fire in the area, which led to confusion and sparked the rumour.
Earlier this evening, reports of an aircraft crashing in Jashpur district emerged. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has denied the reports of a crash altogether. According to information received from the district administration, reports of smoke rising were received on Monday afternoon from the Narayanpur area of the district. Information is being gathered from local residents. However, no villagers have reported hearing any explosion, and no evidence of a crash has been found so far.
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