Jamnagar POCSO Court Sentences Man To 20 Years For Kidnapping And Raping Minor Girl
The case was filed in 2024 against Suresh alias Suryo Maganbhai Vaghela, a resident of Vallabhnagar in the Shankertekri area of Jamnagar.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:26 PM IST
Jamnagar: A Special POCSO Court in Gujarat's Jamnagar has sentenced 20 years of imprisonment to the accused of kidnapping and rape of minor girl. The court also awarded Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the survivor for the physical and psychological trauma she suffered.
The case was filed in 2024 against Suresh alias Suryo Maganbhai Vaghela, a resident of Vallabhnagar in the Shankertekri area of Jamnagar. The accused had allegedly been stalking a 16-year-and-6-month-old girl for several days and pressurised her to become his friend. Gradually, the girl was lured into a relationship with him on the promise of marriage. He then allegedly abducted the minor and sexually assaulted her.
Following the incident, a case was registered at the Jamnagar City C Division Police Station. Police arrested the accused and charged him under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction), and 376(2)(N) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Special POCSO Judge R.P. Mogera examined 17 key witnesses presented by the Special Public Prosecutor Bharatiben Vadi. The prosecution also submitted documentary and other evidence to establish the charges against the accused.
After considering the evidence and arguments presented by the prosecution, Judge R.P. Mogera found the accused guilty of the offences.
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