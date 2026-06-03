ETV Bharat / state

Jamnagar POCSO Court Sentences Man To 20 Years For Kidnapping And Raping Minor Girl

Jamnagar: A Special POCSO Court in Gujarat's Jamnagar has sentenced 20 years of imprisonment to the accused of kidnapping and rape of minor girl. The court also awarded Rs 4 lakh in compensation to the survivor for the physical and psychological trauma she suffered.

The case was filed in 2024 against Suresh alias Suryo Maganbhai Vaghela, a resident of Vallabhnagar in the Shankertekri area of Jamnagar. The accused had allegedly been stalking a 16-year-and-6-month-old girl for several days and pressurised her to become his friend. Gradually, the girl was lured into a relationship with him on the promise of marriage. He then allegedly abducted the minor and sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Jamnagar City C Division Police Station. Police arrested the accused and charged him under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction), and 376(2)(N) (repeated rape) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.