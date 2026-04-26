Jamnagar AAP Candidate Dies Amid Gujarat Local Body Polls
Narendrasingh Jadeja (38) experienced severe chest pain on Sunday morning and collapsed. Despite the best efforts by doctors, he died due to "massive cardiac arrest".
Published : April 26, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
Jamnagar: Amidst polling for the local body elections in Gujarat, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation elections died of a heart attack on Sunday, an official said.
Narendrasingh Jadeja (38) had reportedly been continuously occupied with election campaigning over the past few days. His health condition suddenly deteriorated on Saturday, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Following initial medical intervention, his condition appeared to improve.
However, fate had other plans as he experienced severe chest pain on Sunday morning and collapsed. When family members rushed him back to the hospital, doctors put their best efforts. But he passed away at around 3 pm while undergoing treatment. Doctors have attributed his death to a "massive cardiac arrest".
AAP Gujarat unit president Isudan Gadhvi expressed his condolences on the death of his party colleague. "I express my grief and offer humble tribute to the departed soul upon the untimely and tragic demise of Narendrasinh Jadeja, the candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party for the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation," Gadhvi shared in a social media post.
આમ આદમી પાર્ટીમાંથી જામનગર મહાનગરપાલિકાના ઉમેદવાર શ્રી નરેન્દ્રસિંહ જાડેજાનું અકાળે દુઃખદ અવસાન થતા હું શોકની લાગણી અનુભવું છું અને સ્વર્ગસ્થ શ્રદ્ધાંજલિ અર્પણ કરું છું.— Isudan Gadhvi (@isudan_gadhvi) April 26, 2026
સદ્ગતના પરિવારજનોને આ દુઃખદાયી પરિસ્થિતિને સહન કરવાની ઈશ્વર શક્તિ આપે એવી પ્રાર્થનાઓ. pic.twitter.com/D2BceRx5rW
Prayers that God may grant strength to the bereaved family members to endure this sorrowful situation, he added.
Voting in 15 municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot, as well as 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats, concluded at 6 pm on Sunday. Counting is scheduled to be counted on April 28.
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