ETV Bharat / state

Jamnagar AAP Candidate Dies Amid Gujarat Local Body Polls

Jamnagar: Amidst polling for the local body elections in Gujarat, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate for the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation elections died of a heart attack on Sunday, an official said.

Narendrasingh Jadeja (38) had reportedly been continuously occupied with election campaigning over the past few days. His health condition suddenly deteriorated on Saturday, and he was immediately rushed to the hospital. Following initial medical intervention, his condition appeared to improve.

However, fate had other plans as he experienced severe chest pain on Sunday morning and collapsed. When family members rushed him back to the hospital, doctors put their best efforts. But he passed away at around 3 pm while undergoing treatment. Doctors have attributed his death to a "massive cardiac arrest".