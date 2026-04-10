ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Set To Host First-Ever Tawi Mahotsav On Baisakhi From April 14

Jammu: The winter capital of Jammu is gearing up to host its first-ever Tawi Mahotsav, a three-day cultural festival beginning April 14 on the banks of the Tawi River, coinciding with the festive occasion of Baisakhi.

The event will be held along the newly developed riverfront stretch from Vikram Chowk to Belicharana, where final preparations are underway to transform the area into a vibrant cultural hub. The Mahotsav aims to showcase the rich heritage of Dogra culture, featuring traditional cuisine, handicrafts, handloom products, and a variety of entertainment activities.

According to officials from the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), the festival will offer a wide range of attractions, including boat rides in an artificial lake on the Tawi, amusement and fun rides, and multiple stalls displaying local products and merchandise. A major highlight will be the evening laser light and music shows, designed to draw large crowds.

One of the key spiritual and cultural attractions of the Mahotsav will be the Tawi Aarti, expected to become a signature event of the festival. Cultural programmes and live performances by celebrity singers are also scheduled, making it a complete fair-like experience for visitors.

The riverfront project developed under the Smart City initiative - envisioned during the previous PDP-BJP government - is nearing completion in its first phase. The adjoining park areas are also being beautified to enhance the visitor experience. Authorities are coordinating with the irrigation department to ensure adequate water levels in the artificial lake for boating activities.