ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Wholesale Market Reopens Four Days After Fire As LG Visits, Offers Relief

Jammu: The largest wholesale market of the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Thursday, four days after a massive Diwali night fire gutted eight shops. An official probe into the blaze is underway following the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Truckers and buyers returned in large numbers to load goods for businesses across the Jammu region. Although the fire gutted only eight shops, the three-day shutdown at the Nehru market near Vikram Chowk disrupted trade for all merchants, delaying retailer deliveries and cutting off mill supplies from within and outside the Union Territory.

Jammu wholesale market reopens four days after fire gutted eight shops (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vinod Kumar, a rice dealer at the market, said the blaze was the worst tragedy to hit traders there, affecting everyone.

"We had to close our shops for three days, and all our orders were cancelled or delayed. We can't yet estimate the losses from those days, but getting justice for those who suffered was the need of the hour," he said.

The blaze broke out at a cotton shop at the warehouse complex of the market and quickly spread to nearby stores. While the fire completely gutted eight shops, operations across the entire market were disrupted by the movement of fire tenders, earth-moving machinery, rescue vehicles, and police and administrative officials.

Jammu wholesale market reopens four days after fire gutted eight shops (ETV Bharat)

Traders alleged the blaze could have been contained if fire tenders had arrived on time. Demanding a time-bound inquiry into the incident, they shut the market for four days, agreeing to reopen Thursday only after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe.

Warehouse Traders’ Federation President Deepak Gupta expressed gratitude to the LG and his administration for standing with them at the hour of grief and ordering the inquiry.