Jammu Wholesale Market Reopens Four Days After Fire As LG Visits, Offers Relief
Jammu's largest wholesale market reopened four days after a Diwali night fire gutted eight shops, as LG Manoj Sinha ordered a probe, reports Amir Tantray
Published : November 12, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
Jammu: The largest wholesale market of the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Thursday, four days after a massive Diwali night fire gutted eight shops. An official probe into the blaze is underway following the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Truckers and buyers returned in large numbers to load goods for businesses across the Jammu region. Although the fire gutted only eight shops, the three-day shutdown at the Nehru market near Vikram Chowk disrupted trade for all merchants, delaying retailer deliveries and cutting off mill supplies from within and outside the Union Territory.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Vinod Kumar, a rice dealer at the market, said the blaze was the worst tragedy to hit traders there, affecting everyone.
"We had to close our shops for three days, and all our orders were cancelled or delayed. We can't yet estimate the losses from those days, but getting justice for those who suffered was the need of the hour," he said.
The blaze broke out at a cotton shop at the warehouse complex of the market and quickly spread to nearby stores. While the fire completely gutted eight shops, operations across the entire market were disrupted by the movement of fire tenders, earth-moving machinery, rescue vehicles, and police and administrative officials.
Traders alleged the blaze could have been contained if fire tenders had arrived on time. Demanding a time-bound inquiry into the incident, they shut the market for four days, agreeing to reopen Thursday only after Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a probe.
Warehouse Traders’ Federation President Deepak Gupta expressed gratitude to the LG and his administration for standing with them at the hour of grief and ordering the inquiry.
"The fire incident caused a loss of Rs 80 to 100 crore to the traders, whose shops were gutted in the fire. However, we are yet to get the estimate suffered by other traders due to the closure of the market,” he said.
On Wednesday, the LG ordered an inquiry into the cause of the warehouse fire. He appointed Jammu Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tejinder Singh and Jammu Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal to the probe panel, directing them to submit their report within 15 days.
Established in 1972, the warehouse market is the biggest wholesale goods market of the Jammu region, which supplies material to traders of all then 10 districts of the Jammu division.
Amid rising footfall and annual demand, merchants have repeatedly urged the administration to allot land for new godowns. After the fire, traders demanded compensation for the affected shopkeepers, land for additional warehouses, and permanent 24-hour fire tender deployment at the market.
Meanwhile, LG Sinha visited the warehouse market this evening and assured all possible help to traders. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 11 lakh to the traders’ federation as immediate relief, which included Rs one lakh each for 11 shop owners.
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