Jammu To Kashmir Direct Train Gets A Go Ahead As Railway Extends Vande Bharat Express To Jammu Tawi

The Vande Bharat Express will now originate from Jammu Tawi and run up to Srinagar.

Vande Bharat train from Katra to Srinagar | File photo (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 24, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST

1 Min Read
Jammu: Travelling between Kashmir and Jammu has become easier now as Northern Railway on Tuesday announced the extension of Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express to Jammu Tawi from March 1, 2026.

According to an official communication issued from the Railway Headquarters at Baroda House, New Delhi, the Vande Bharat Express (26401/26402 SVDK–Srinagar–SVDK Vande Bharat Express) will now originate from Jammu Tawi and run up to Srinagar, enhancing direct connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. Till now, the train ran from Srinagar to Katra and passengers had to embark on a different train to reach Jammu.

The total travel time between Jammu Tawi and Srinagar will now be approximately 4 hours and 50–55 minutes. The train would run with an average speed of around 55 km/h.

