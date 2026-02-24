ETV Bharat / state

Jammu To Kashmir Direct Train Gets A Go Ahead As Railway Extends Vande Bharat Express To Jammu Tawi

Jammu: Travelling between Kashmir and Jammu has become easier now as Northern Railway on Tuesday announced the extension of Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express to Jammu Tawi from March 1, 2026.

According to an official communication issued from the Railway Headquarters at Baroda House, New Delhi, the Vande Bharat Express (26401/26402 SVDK–Srinagar–SVDK Vande Bharat Express) will now originate from Jammu Tawi and run up to Srinagar, enhancing direct connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir Valley. Till now, the train ran from Srinagar to Katra and passengers had to embark on a different train to reach Jammu.