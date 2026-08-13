ETV Bharat / state

Jammu: Terrorist Accused In 1991 Bomb Blast Arrested After Absconding For Around 35 Years

Jammu: The Railway Police has arrested an absconding terrorist accused in a 1991 bomb blast case at Jammu railway station after a manhunt spanning nearly 35 years, officials said. The accused was identified as Altaf Hussain Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and a resident of Marhama-Bijbehara in Anantnag district, they said.

He had initially gone underground and subsequently lived for several decades under a concealed identity, establishing himself as a successful businessman in the Bijbehara area, police said.

According to the police, Sheikh, along with his accomplices, was allegedly involved in the bomb blast at platform number 1 of the Jammu Railway Station on April 2, 1991, in which three persons, including two members of paramilitary forces, were killed and 18 civilians injured.

A case was registered in 1991 at the Government Railway Police (GRP) Station in Jammu under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), Sections 3/4 of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and Sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substances Act, they said.

During the investigation, one accused, Aman Ullah Khan, was arrested, while three others escaped and remained untraced. They were subsequently declared absconders by the competent court, they said.