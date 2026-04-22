ETV Bharat / state

Jammu-Tawi Railway Station Revamp Gains Momentum As Direct Train To Srinagar Nears Launch

Jammu: The wait for expanded Jammu Tawi railway station is almost over with four new platforms to take the platform strength from three to seven.

The redeveloped Jammu Tawi railway station will be the biggest in Jammu and Kashmir which will increase its capacity of receiving more trains besides enhancing passenger convenience and modernized facilities.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) Jammu railway division, Uchit Singhal said that the work on joining the air concourses is currently in progress and once completed the northern side (Narwal side) of the railway station will be thrown open to the public. Work on the main entrance side (southern side - Trikuta Nagar side) will begin afterwards, he added.

A view of Jammu Tawi railway station (ETV Bharat)

Singhal said that the old structures on the main entrance side will be dismantled and reconstructed with modern facilities after the seven platforms are made functional.

The work on the redevelopment of Jammu Tawi railway station started in March 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. The modernisation project is being executed by the Northern Railway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme(ABSS) and is aimed at enhancing passenger experience, safety, improved connectivity and operational efficiency.