Jammu-Tawi Railway Station Revamp Gains Momentum As Direct Train To Srinagar Nears Launch
The project being executed by the Northern Railway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme will take the platform strength to seven, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 22, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Jammu: The wait for expanded Jammu Tawi railway station is almost over with four new platforms to take the platform strength from three to seven.
The redeveloped Jammu Tawi railway station will be the biggest in Jammu and Kashmir which will increase its capacity of receiving more trains besides enhancing passenger convenience and modernized facilities.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (SDCM) Jammu railway division, Uchit Singhal said that the work on joining the air concourses is currently in progress and once completed the northern side (Narwal side) of the railway station will be thrown open to the public. Work on the main entrance side (southern side - Trikuta Nagar side) will begin afterwards, he added.
Singhal said that the old structures on the main entrance side will be dismantled and reconstructed with modern facilities after the seven platforms are made functional.
The work on the redevelopment of Jammu Tawi railway station started in March 2025 at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore. The modernisation project is being executed by the Northern Railway under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme(ABSS) and is aimed at enhancing passenger experience, safety, improved connectivity and operational efficiency.
The project will see the number of platforms expanded to seven from three with state of the art ballastless track technology and each platform will have washable aprons, two New foot overbridges and 72-meter-wide air concourse connecting all seven platforms.
The northern entrance side will have a 4500 square meter second entry building with improved facility and road connecting up to the building with smoother dropping facility for the people. The building is ready and is waiting for the air concourse to get completed.
Moreover, the washing pit lines will also be increased from three to five and four more stabling lines will increase the capacity of the railway station to operate more trains.
Since the Jammu railway division came into being the Jammu Tawi railway station has been getting focused attention. After its establishment, direct train to Srinagar became functional and Vande Bharat rake is operating from Katra railway station to Srinagar twice a day and goods trains have become a regular affair to Kashmir valley.
To extend the operation of Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat train, the expansion work of Jammu Tawi railway station is a must.
A railway official told ETV Bharat that once all the seven platforms are made functional, the operation of Vande Bharat is expected to start from Jammu towards Srinagar, which will provide passengers direct access between two capital cities.
Read More: