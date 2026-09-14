ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Police at the hostel room where Jammu student was found dead ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: A 22-year-old university student was found dead in his hostel room in the Sharda Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening, shortly after returning from a weekend trip, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya Sharma, a second-year radiology student at Kanpur University. A Jammu resident, he was the only son of a defence sector employee.

According to police, Sharma and a fellow girl student had returned to the hostel at around 5 pm on Sunday after visiting the Neem Karoli Baba shrine. The duo stayed in the same hostel in rooms facing each other and went into their respective quarters upon arrival.

“When the girl student brought food to Sharma’s room, she found the door locked from inside and received no response to repeated calls. She alerted the neighbours who helped her open the door. Sharma was found dead inside,” they said, citing her testimony.

Sharma was rushed to Hallet Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.