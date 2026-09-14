Jammu Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur
The deceased has been identified as Aditya Sharma, a second-year radiology student at Kanpur University.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Kanpur: A 22-year-old university student was found dead in his hostel room in the Sharda Nagar area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday evening, shortly after returning from a weekend trip, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Aditya Sharma, a second-year radiology student at Kanpur University. A Jammu resident, he was the only son of a defence sector employee.
According to police, Sharma and a fellow girl student had returned to the hostel at around 5 pm on Sunday after visiting the Neem Karoli Baba shrine. The duo stayed in the same hostel in rooms facing each other and went into their respective quarters upon arrival.
“When the girl student brought food to Sharma’s room, she found the door locked from inside and received no response to repeated calls. She alerted the neighbours who helped her open the door. Sharma was found dead inside,” they said, citing her testimony.
Sharma was rushed to Hallet Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kalyanpur, Dilip Kumar Singh, said a police team inspected the scene and started an investigation. “A forensic team and local police from the Rawatpur police station gathered evidence at the hostel. Investigators also questioned other resident students,” he said.
Singh said no suicide note was found in the room. “The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the exact cause of death,” he said.
Sunil Kumar, hostel caretaker, said Sharma had moved into the facility nearly three months ago. “The girl student had rented the opposite room, and the two had initially identified themselves as siblings when securing the lodging,” he said.
Police are probing the suicide angle and investigating the motive behind it. Further legal action would be taken once a formal complaint is received from the family, police said.
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