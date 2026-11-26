ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Student Dies By 'Suicide' At Punjab University; Police Begin Probe

Representational Image. ( IANS )

Chandigarh: A first-year student of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) from Jammu allegedly died by suicide at Panjab University on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Aryan. He was staying in a room on the second floor of the hostel, and his body was discovered by his roommate at Hostel No. 5.

The incident came to light around 1:45 p.m. After his roommate returned, he drew no response to the repeated knocks on the door, which was locked from the inside. He later sought the help of a hostel guard, and when the door was forced open, they discovered the body inside. Aryan had returned to the hostel late on Wednesday night, while his roommate had left the room around 10:30 am on Thursday. The police were immediately informed about the incident. A police team that arrived at the scene took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary at the Sector 16 hospital for a post-mortem examination. After the death, no suicide note was, however, recovered from the scene.