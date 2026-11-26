Jammu Student Dies By 'Suicide' At Punjab University; Police Begin Probe
The student was found dead by a roommate following which the police have begun investigations.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
Chandigarh: A first-year student of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) from Jammu allegedly died by suicide at Panjab University on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as Aryan. He was staying in a room on the second floor of the hostel, and his body was discovered by his roommate at Hostel No. 5.
The incident came to light around 1:45 p.m. After his roommate returned, he drew no response to the repeated knocks on the door, which was locked from the inside. He later sought the help of a hostel guard, and when the door was forced open, they discovered the body inside. Aryan had returned to the hostel late on Wednesday night, while his roommate had left the room around 10:30 am on Thursday.
The police were immediately informed about the incident. A police team that arrived at the scene took custody of the body and sent it to the mortuary at the Sector 16 hospital for a post-mortem examination. After the death, no suicide note was, however, recovered from the scene.
Officials said that the reason behind the suicide remains unknown. The police carried out searches of the room and the immediate surroundings. According to officials, the cause of death will only be revealed following the post-mortem report and after the completion of the investigation in the case.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read