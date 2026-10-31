ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Spruced Up For Govt’s Return; Two-Day NH-44 Curbs For Employees’ Convoy

Security personnel keep vigil outside the Civil Secretariat during the annual Darbar Move, in Srinagar on Monday, May 04, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: Convoys of employees have begun leaving Srinagar as part of the biannual 'Darbar Move' for the winter capital Jammu, which is being readied to host the government for the next six months from Monday.

Ahead of the government’s annual shift, Jammu is undergoing a major facelift, with beautification, road macadamisation and painting works nearing completion, officials said. The government functions in Jammu for six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

To facilitate the smooth passage of convoys of Secretariat employees from Srinagar to Jammu, restrictions on the movement of goods carriers have been imposed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, also known as NH-44, on Saturday and Sunday, they said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the biannual Darbar Move from Srinagar to Jammu for the winter season 2026-27, with the offices of the Chief Minister and ministers, and other government departments scheduled to resume functioning in the winter capital on November 2 after six months of functioning in the summer capital Srinagar.

Offices observing a five-day work week closed in Srinagar on October 30, while those following a six-day schedule will cease operations after office hours on October 31. Officials said preparations for the 'Darbar Move' have gathered pace across Jammu, with the administration undertaking an extensive makeover of the winter capital ahead of the government's return.

Alongside the beautification and infrastructure improvement drive, security arrangements have also been strengthened across the city, they said. Inspector General of Police, Jammu Zone, Tejinder Singh, chaired a high-level security review meeting here on October 24 to finalise security and coordination arrangements for the 'Darbar Move'.

Officials said renovation, facelift and allied works were underway both inside and outside the Civil Secretariat, while arrangements were being finalised to provide residential accommodation to employees shifting from Srinagar.

Necessary repairs and maintenance of government buildings, offices and residential quarters are also being undertaken to ensure that the employees do not face inconvenience after their arrival, they said.

Several roads and bridges across the city, particularly those damaged during the monsoon rains, are being restored through macadamisation and repair works. Footpaths are being cleaned, accumulated debris is being removed, and road dividers and roadside structures are being painted, the officials said.

Adequate security arrangements have also been put in place around the Civil Secretariat and Raj Bhawan and residential areas earmarked for the employees.