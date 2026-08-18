ETV Bharat / state

Jammu: NIA Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Pak-Based LeT Commander

Jammu: A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against the operational commander of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for his involvement in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued last month against absconding accused Mohammad Yaqoob, a designated terrorist of Pakistani origin who is also known by the aliases Abu Sumama, Sumama Ilyas and Waris Ali, the officials said, citing an order issued by the NIA court.

Yaqoob is the second top LeT terrorist against whom the NIA court in Jammu has issued an NBW since July 8.

Earlier, the special NIA court had issued an NBW against Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of the proscribed terror outfit, in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack case.

Yaqoob was among 23 individuals designated as terrorists by the Union Home Ministry on July 4. He operates as a LeT operational commander based in Islamabad (Chatta Bakhtawar) and also coordinates financial and logistical support for other LeT cadres active in Kashmir to carry out terrorist activities in India.

According to the court order dated July 16, the officials said the warrant was sought by the NIA against Yaqoob, who is listed as a designated terrorist under Section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, in connection with an ongoing investigation in a case registered under UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act at a police station in Srinagar.