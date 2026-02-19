ETV Bharat / state

JK: Border Resident Held With Two Foreign-Made Pistols In Rajouri

Jammu: A border resident was arrested with two foreign-made pistols in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. Sachin Kumar, a resident of Sair village near the Line of Control, was taken into custody by an Army patrolling party from Raipur village in the Nowshera sector late on Wednesday night, they said.

Two pistols -- one made in Turkey and another in China -- were recovered from his possession along with four magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition. A case has been registered against Kumar, and further investigation is underway, they said.