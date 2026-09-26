ETV Bharat / state

Jammu And Kashmir Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 7.11 Crore In Srinagar In Drug Trafficking, Terror Cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached or frozen four immovable properties collectively valued at about Rs 7.11 crore across Srinagar, citing their alleged links to illicit drug trafficking and terror-related activities, as part of an ongoing effort to target the financial networks supporting such offences.

The action was taken under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a statement issued by Srinagar police on Saturday.

Police said the latest action involved the attachment of a residential house and adjoining land in Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at about Rs 2.5 crore. The property belongs to Owais Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Mohd. Rather, and is linked to FIR No. 34/2026 registered at Police Station Zakura under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

A residential house attached by J&K Police in Srinagar (Special Arrangement)

According to police, the property was identified during the investigation as having been acquired in connection with illicit drug trafficking. It was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act.

The attachment order bars the sale, lease or transfer of the property, as well as alterations or creation of any third-party interest, until further orders from the competent authority.

In a separate case, Police Station Nowgam attached property valued at approximately Rs 2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Wagoora in the BK Pora area.

The property comprises a two-storeyed concrete building, two shops and a rice mill constructed on 18 marlas of land at Wagoora, according to police. The action was taken in connection with FIR No. 121/2023 registered under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act.

A property attached by J&K Police in Srinagar (Special Arrangement)

Police said the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after approval from the competent authority.