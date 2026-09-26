Jammu And Kashmir Police Attach Properties Worth Rs 7.11 Crore In Srinagar In Drug Trafficking, Terror Cases
The properties were attached in connection with cases registered under the NDPS Act and UAPA across Srinagar.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached or frozen four immovable properties collectively valued at about Rs 7.11 crore across Srinagar, citing their alleged links to illicit drug trafficking and terror-related activities, as part of an ongoing effort to target the financial networks supporting such offences.
The action was taken under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), according to a statement issued by Srinagar police on Saturday.
Police said the latest action involved the attachment of a residential house and adjoining land in Bilal Colony, Zakura, valued at about Rs 2.5 crore. The property belongs to Owais Ahmad Rather, son of Gh. Mohd. Rather, and is linked to FIR No. 34/2026 registered at Police Station Zakura under Sections 8/22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.
According to police, the property was identified during the investigation as having been acquired in connection with illicit drug trafficking. It was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act.
The attachment order bars the sale, lease or transfer of the property, as well as alterations or creation of any third-party interest, until further orders from the competent authority.
In a separate case, Police Station Nowgam attached property valued at approximately Rs 2.85 crore belonging to Sheeraz Ahmed Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Wagoora in the BK Pora area.
The property comprises a two-storeyed concrete building, two shops and a rice mill constructed on 18 marlas of land at Wagoora, according to police. The action was taken in connection with FIR No. 121/2023 registered under Sections 8/15 of the NDPS Act.
Police said the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act after approval from the competent authority.
Police Station Ahmadnagar separately attached a residential property valued at approximately Rs 1.30 crore at Danihama in Hazratbal.
The property belongs to Zahoor Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Gani Mir, and consists of a single-storeyed residential house and adjoining land measuring six marlas.
The attachment relates to FIR No. 20/2026, registered under Section 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 18-B, 19, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.
According to the police statement, the property was attached under Section 25 of the UAPA after prior approval from the competent authority. Police said the proceedings were conducted in the presence of an Executive Magistrate 1st Class and independent witnesses, following the prescribed legal procedure.
Police Station Shalteng also froze a residential house and seven marlas of land at Check Mujgund in Srinagar, valued at about Rs 46 lakh.
The property belongs to Amir Ahmad Mir, son of Mohd Ashraf Mir, and is linked to FIR No. 43/2023 registered under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act.
Police said its investigation established that the property had been acquired from proceeds allegedly generated through illicit drug trafficking. It was subsequently frozen under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.
Taken together, the four properties have a stated value of about Rs 7.11 crore. The action reflects an increasingly important aspect of law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir: targeting assets and financial infrastructure allegedly connected with criminal and militant networks, rather than focusing solely on arrests and seizures.
Srinagar Police said it would continue efforts to identify, trace, freeze and attach properties allegedly generated from the proceeds of illicit activities.
The police said the broader objective was to disrupt the financial networks that sustain drug trafficking and terror-related activities and to prevent criminal proceeds from being converted into assets.
“Sustained and firm lawful action” against drug traffickers, terror networks, their associates and financial support structures will continue, the police said.
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