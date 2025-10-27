ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir's First Tech-Driven DREAM Model School Inaugurated In Srinagar

Under the project, a robotics lab, STEM innovation centres, smart classrooms, advanced digital infrastructure, and professional development programmes for teachers have been introduced in the model school.

The initiative has been started under the Developing Resilient Education and Aspirational Mindsets (DREAM) School Project, launched in collaboration with the Faizal and Shabana Foundation in 2023. This is aimed at transforming public education in Jammu and Kashmir by integrating technology-driven learning and holistic development.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind model school at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS), Kothibagh, in the summer capital.

“The Robotics Lab, STEM innovation centres, smart classrooms, and holistic learning spaces will unlock the potential of every child. Our youth are our greatest strength, and their talent and potential will drive our vision for the future,” Sinha said at the ceremony.

The Union Territory government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Faizal and Shabana Foundation in 2023 to build a modern middle school block equipped with air-conditioned classrooms, a lunchroom, a kitchen, a storeroom, and robotics and STEM labs. The project draws inspiration from Kerala’s Nadakkavu School model, consistently ranked among India’s top government schools.

Jammu Kashmir's First Tech-Driven DREAM Model School Inaugurated In Srinagar (J&K Government)

Sinha said the government’s goal is to make every school in Jammu and Kashmir “a hub of innovation, inclusion, and inspiration”, aligning education with modern skills and technological advancements. He urged teachers and institutions to foster creativity, curiosity, innovation, and critical thinking among students.

“Over the past few years, we have invested deeply in transforming our education ecosystem to make Jammu and Kashmir an ‘Oasis of Talent’,” he said.

The event was attended by Faizal and Shabana Foundation founders Faizal E. Kottikollon and Shabana Faizal, senior officials, educators, and students.