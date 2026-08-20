ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir's EV Policy Delay Throws A Spanner In Electric Mobility Push

Srinagar: More than four years after a high-level committee was set up to frame an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, the state government has failed to notify the same.

Lack of a policy has placed Jammu and Kashmir at the bottom of India’s Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) list, ranking it 34th, just ahead of Nagaland and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Since the launch of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan in 2015 across the country to incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles to replace fuel-driven transport, Jammu and Kashmir has shown little progress in adopting electric vehicles for private and commercial use.

According to officials in the transport department, Jammu and Kashmir has 44,271 electric vehicles. Of these, the majority are three-wheeler e-autos which run in Srinagar and Jammu cities and some in other towns. However, the pace in commercial passenger vehicles has not picked up yet.

In the recent parliament session, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 1,00,23,396 electric vehicles for all categories of vehicles were registered in the country, while 52,718 EV charging stations have been set up in the country.

Transporters said the lack of policy has created disinclination among commercial and passenger vehicle owners to shift to the electric mode to save fuel and help in reducing pollution, which has been rising due to usage of more fuel-driven cars.

Following the dismal performance of Jammu and Kashmir in EV, the NITI Aayog recommended Jammu and Kashmir to frame and notify an electric vehicle policy, enhance EV adoption, offer incentives for vehicle scrapping, enhance subsidies for commercial EVs, and improve EV charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility.

The NITI Aayog pointed out the performance of states and Union Territories in transport electrification progress, charging infrastructure readiness and EV research and innovation in achieving their electric mobility goals.

The committee to frame EV policy, headed by the administrative secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), was set up by the LG administration

four years ago in 2022. It comprised other senior officers of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Industries and Commerce, Transport and Law departments as members.