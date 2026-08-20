Jammu Kashmir's EV Policy Delay Throws A Spanner In Electric Mobility Push
Jammu and Kashmir figures at bottom of the India’s Electric Mobility Index due to lesser number of on-road electric vehicles, Mir Farhat
Published : August 20, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
Srinagar: More than four years after a high-level committee was set up to frame an Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, the state government has failed to notify the same.
Lack of a policy has placed Jammu and Kashmir at the bottom of India’s Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) list, ranking it 34th, just ahead of Nagaland and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Since the launch of the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan in 2015 across the country to incentivise the adoption of electric vehicles to replace fuel-driven transport, Jammu and Kashmir has shown little progress in adopting electric vehicles for private and commercial use.
According to officials in the transport department, Jammu and Kashmir has 44,271 electric vehicles. Of these, the majority are three-wheeler e-autos which run in Srinagar and Jammu cities and some in other towns. However, the pace in commercial passenger vehicles has not picked up yet.
In the recent parliament session, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said 1,00,23,396 electric vehicles for all categories of vehicles were registered in the country, while 52,718 EV charging stations have been set up in the country.
Transporters said the lack of policy has created disinclination among commercial and passenger vehicle owners to shift to the electric mode to save fuel and help in reducing pollution, which has been rising due to usage of more fuel-driven cars.
Following the dismal performance of Jammu and Kashmir in EV, the NITI Aayog recommended Jammu and Kashmir to frame and notify an electric vehicle policy, enhance EV adoption, offer incentives for vehicle scrapping, enhance subsidies for commercial EVs, and improve EV charging infrastructure to accelerate electric mobility.
The NITI Aayog pointed out the performance of states and Union Territories in transport electrification progress, charging infrastructure readiness and EV research and innovation in achieving their electric mobility goals.
The committee to frame EV policy, headed by the administrative secretary, Power Development Department (PDD), was set up by the LG administration
four years ago in 2022. It comprised other senior officers of the Housing and Urban Development Department, Industries and Commerce, Transport and Law departments as members.
The committee was asked to submit a formulation of a comprehensive Electric Vehicle Policy for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and submit its report within a month. Four years down the line, the policy is yet to be unveiled. Unlike J&K, Ladakh, the new UT unveiled its EV policy in 2022.
Official sources in the Transport department said that a draft policy was formulated in 2025, but later the government, on 27 October 2025, ordered the submission of a revised draft by calculating the financial implications involved in the incentives being offered under the policy, studying the best policy of the country and also studying the hybrid model for inclusion in the policy.
Jammu and Kashmir Transport Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan told ETV Bharat that the policy is in the pipeline. He did not divulge more details about when the policy will be unveiled.
Transport minister Satish Sharma and Transport Secretary Avny Lavasa did not respond to repeated calls. So far, the only relief which the Jammu and Kashmir government has given is to exempt electric vehicles from the 9 per cent road tax.
A senior official in the transport department said the government has started taking steps to launch EV vehicles. He said that in January 2026, the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) was appointed as a nodal agency for formulation of the proposal for setting up Electric Vehicle (EV) charging Stations in cities under the PM E-Drive Scheme.
He said that RTC has been asked to plan, identify, and approve suitable locations for installation of public and private EV charging stations, including highways, urban areas, government premises, and commercial hubs.
Transporters in Jammu and Kashmir said that the lack of an electric vehicle policy is holding them back from buying electric vehicles for commercial use. Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, General Secretary of Transport Welfare Association, said the transporters in Jammu and Kashmir are eager to operate electric vehicles for commercial use, but the government must first notify a policy under which these vehicles will run.
“We are already grappling with implementation of the previous policies which have crippled the transport sector under debt. If the government unveils a policy for use of EVs then we can think of it, but the policy must be for the welfare of the transporters not to cripple their livelihood. The e-vehicle policy should be permit-free for commercial passenger buses,” Yousuf, who represents min-bus operators in Kashmir, said.
Minibuses, cabs and buses comprise a major part of the passenger vehicle sector in Jammu and Kashmir, and replacing them with electric vehicles can help reduce pollution, Umar Bhat, a social activist, said. He said that the Jammu and Kashmir government in 2023 launched an electric auto subsidy scheme, which got a good response from the youth and unemployed persons who are now operating these autos to earn their livelihood and help in reducing air pollution. “The government should notify an EV policy so that Jammu and Kashmir picks up pace to increase the use of electric vehicles,” he said.
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