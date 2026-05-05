ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Govt Approves Road Construction Through Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary; Activists Flag Eco-Concerns

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Board has given its nod for the construction of a road that passes through the wildlife sanctuary in Gulmarg- an important wildlife corridor for markhor, in the Kashmir valley. Headed by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the board gave approval to construction of Asha–Cheema–Gurdaligali–Aphrawat–Sarson–Anita Road at Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary in Baramulla district.

Officials said that once constructed, this road will connect Gulmarg with the Poonch district in the Pir Panjal range, providing connectivity for people and serving strategic purposes.

Besides the LG, the board comprises Javed Ahmed Rana Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs Departments, legislators Devinder Kumar Manyal, Mian Mehar Ali, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Sarvesh Rai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Chaturbhuja Behera, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, along with eminent conservationists, ecologists, environmentalists, representatives of the Army, NGOs working in the wildlife sector, and other board members.

The board approved the road construction at Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary. “Now, the proposal will be recommended to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) for grant of wildlife clearance,” an official statement said.

Chaturbhuja Behera, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden told ETV Bharat that the project approval by the board is not “final” and it will be sent to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) for clearance.

“It is a long process and will be checked by the government of India,” he said. When asked about the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed road, he replied “that we have to check. This is in process.”

Environmental activists and lawyers raised questions about the proposed road as they fear it will disturb wildlife. Nadeem Qadri, an environmental lawyer, said that any construction in Gulmarg must wait for the final outcome of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which seeks to preserve the environment and ecology of the tourist place.