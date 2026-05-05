Jammu Kashmir Govt Approves Road Construction Through Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary; Activists Flag Eco-Concerns
The approval was made by the board headed by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Board has given its nod for the construction of a road that passes through the wildlife sanctuary in Gulmarg- an important wildlife corridor for markhor, in the Kashmir valley. Headed by the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the board gave approval to construction of Asha–Cheema–Gurdaligali–Aphrawat–Sarson–Anita Road at Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary in Baramulla district.
Officials said that once constructed, this road will connect Gulmarg with the Poonch district in the Pir Panjal range, providing connectivity for people and serving strategic purposes.
Besides the LG, the board comprises Javed Ahmed Rana Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Tribal Affairs Departments, legislators Devinder Kumar Manyal, Mian Mehar Ali, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology & Environment Department, Sarvesh Rai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Chaturbhuja Behera, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, J&K, along with eminent conservationists, ecologists, environmentalists, representatives of the Army, NGOs working in the wildlife sector, and other board members.
The board approved the road construction at Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary. “Now, the proposal will be recommended to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) for grant of wildlife clearance,” an official statement said.
Chaturbhuja Behera, PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden told ETV Bharat that the project approval by the board is not “final” and it will be sent to the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SCNBWL) for clearance.
“It is a long process and will be checked by the government of India,” he said. When asked about the Environmental Impact Assessment of the proposed road, he replied “that we have to check. This is in process.”
Environmental activists and lawyers raised questions about the proposed road as they fear it will disturb wildlife. Nadeem Qadri, an environmental lawyer, said that any construction in Gulmarg must wait for the final outcome of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which seeks to preserve the environment and ecology of the tourist place.
Qadri was referring to the PIL filed in 2012 by a petitioner Mohammad Rafiq Zargar, who has sought restoration of prestige and pristine glory of the tourist resort. In February 2021, a Division Bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul had directed that no further construction shall be allowed to be raised in Gulmarg.
“The PIL is about preserving Gulmarg. Gulmarg is not just the tourist bowl only, it comprises the wildlife area also. The PIL has been heard in the Hon'ble court from the last 11 years. Anything which is coming in light of the PIL and the court issues has to be dealt by the court only,” he said.
Gulmarg, which is popular for ski-sports, also holds significant military importance as it houses the High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), an elite training center where armed forces receive warfare training. Its location close to the Line of Control gives it a strategic importance.
The Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary spreads over 180 square kilometers, and is home to diverse sub-alpine forests, flowering plants such as daffodils and beneficial medicinal plants. Among animals, markhor and musk deer are the main attraction, while Himalayan brown bear, Asiatic black bear, Kashmir grey langur, Tibetan wolf, red fox and other bird species.
“The proposed road will disturb wildlife. Gulmarg wildlife sanctuary serves as a corridor for markhor and musk deer moving toward Tatakoti and Heerpora wildlife sanctuaries through Uri forests of Baramulla district. Tourism has already disturbed wildlife in Gulmarg sanctuary, and this proposal will further risk the wildlife,” said Sheikh Ghulam Rasool, an environmental activist, adding that the board which comprises environmentalists must re-examine this decision.
However, Sinha in the board meeting, underscored the importance of balancing developmental needs with ecological sustainability. “There is a need to safeguard and strengthen the unique biodiversity of Jammu & Kashmir,” Sinha was quoted in the official statement.
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