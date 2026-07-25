ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Valley On Verge Of Floods As IMD Predicts More Rains

Jammu: Kashmir remains on the verge of floods with forecast of more rains at most places in the J&K on Saturday.

Jhelum and most of its tributaries are flowing close to their flood declaration marks, leaving people, especially those residing in low-lying areas, anxious. The water level slightly reduced owing to a thaw in rains since Friday afternoon.

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted more light to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu plains.

As per IMD's Srinagar station, there are chances of widespread light to moderate rain for today and fairly widespread light to moderate rain for next 48 hours.

Once the weather improved since Friday, the Jammu-Sinagar national highway, which was closed for traffic for a few days, was partially restored and Amarnath Yatra convoys were allowed to ply on the highway.