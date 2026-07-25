Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Valley On Verge Of Floods As IMD Predicts More Rains
IMD has predicted chances of widespread light to moderate rain for today and fairly widespread light to moderate rain for next 48 hours.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 11:13 AM IST
Jammu: Kashmir remains on the verge of floods with forecast of more rains at most places in the J&K on Saturday.
Jhelum and most of its tributaries are flowing close to their flood declaration marks, leaving people, especially those residing in low-lying areas, anxious. The water level slightly reduced owing to a thaw in rains since Friday afternoon.
The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) has predicted more light to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu plains.
As per IMD's Srinagar station, there are chances of widespread light to moderate rain for today and fairly widespread light to moderate rain for next 48 hours.
Once the weather improved since Friday, the Jammu-Sinagar national highway, which was closed for traffic for a few days, was partially restored and Amarnath Yatra convoys were allowed to ply on the highway.
After the Yatra vehicles are cleared, the traffic police department will allow heavy motor vehicles from Jammu towards Srinagar so that essential items including fuel reach the valley.
Continuous rainfall for days has swollen Jhelum in Kashmir, while multiple gates of the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam in Jammu's Ramban district were opened to regulate the increased inflow following heavy rains.
Authorities have urged people living in low-lying areas and along riverbanks to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories issued by the administration.
Daytime temperatures today are expected to hover in the mid-20s in Kashmir and around 30°C to 35°C in the Jammu plains. The Union Territory has recently been impacted by a wet spell that temporarily disrupted Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi, Machail Mata Yatra, and caused school closures in the Kashmir division.
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