Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 3.7°C, Zojila Records -19°C
The meteorological department has forecast generally cloudy weather for the next three days in the valley.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : December 9, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir woke to another wave of intense cold on Tuesday as temperatures across the Valley dipped sharply, with Zojila Pass emerging as the coldest recorded location at minus 19 degrees Celsius and Srinagar, the summer capital, shivered at minus 3.7 degrees.
Several other areas in the Valley remained under freezing conditions. Baramulla recorded minus 4.9 degrees, followed by Pahalgam at minus 4.8 degrees and Shopian at minus 5.0 degrees. Gulmarg registered minus 2.5 degrees, while Budgam and Pampore reported minus 4.1 and minus 4.0 degrees respectively. Awantipora dipped to minus 4.2 degrees and Sonamarg touched minus 4.5 degrees.
In the Jammu region, temperatures remained comparatively milder. Jammu city recorded 7.3 degrees, Katra settled at 10.1 degrees and Rajouri was the coldest in the division at 0.4 degrees. Bhaderwah also hovered close to freezing at 0.9 degrees, while other areas stayed between 2 and 7 degrees.
The cold remained equally intense in Ladakh. Leh recorded minus 8.5 degrees and Kargil stood at minus 7.2 degrees. Nubra Valley reported minus 6 degrees.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, although intermittent cloud cover is likely at times and no weather-related warnings have been issued.
𝙒𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙅&𝙆— Meteorological Centre Srinagar (@metsrinagar) December 8, 2025
●8Dec:Partly cloudy
●9Dec:Generally cloudy
●10-12Dec:Partly cloudy
●13-15:Possibility of light snow few higher reaches of North/ Central KMR
●16-18:Partly cloudy
●19-21:Generally cloudy with possibility of light snow at few higher reaches pic.twitter.com/54WoU2X9rK
For today, the IMD expects a minimum temperature of 1 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 12 degrees. The sky is likely to remain partly cloudy in the morning and may turn generally cloudy by the afternoon or evening. There is no warning in place for the day.
On December 10, temperatures are likely to fall again with a minimum of minus 2 degrees and a maximum of 11 degrees. The day will start with mainly clear skies, although some clouding is expected toward the evening or night. No adverse weather warning has been issued.
For December 11, the minimum temperature is expected to dip further to minus 3 degrees while the maximum may stay near 11 degrees. Skies will largely remain clear early in the day before becoming partly cloudy by the evening or night.
Likewise, on December 12, the IMD forecasted a minimum of minus 2 degrees and a maximum close to 11 degrees. The day is likely to begin with partly cloudy conditions, followed by generally cloudy skies later in the afternoon or evening.
For December 13, temperatures are expected to hold steady at a minimum of minus 2 degrees and a maximum of around 11 degrees. The sky will remain partly cloudy initially and may turn generally cloudy as the day progresses. No warning has been issued.
