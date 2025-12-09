ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Freezes At Minus 3.7°C, Zojila Records -19°C

A boatman catches fish in the River Jhelum on a foggy winter afternoon, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir ( PTI )

Srinagar: Kashmir woke to another wave of intense cold on Tuesday as temperatures across the Valley dipped sharply, with Zojila Pass emerging as the coldest recorded location at minus 19 degrees Celsius and Srinagar, the summer capital, shivered at minus 3.7 degrees.

Several other areas in the Valley remained under freezing conditions. Baramulla recorded minus 4.9 degrees, followed by Pahalgam at minus 4.8 degrees and Shopian at minus 5.0 degrees. Gulmarg registered minus 2.5 degrees, while Budgam and Pampore reported minus 4.1 and minus 4.0 degrees respectively. Awantipora dipped to minus 4.2 degrees and Sonamarg touched minus 4.5 degrees.

In the Jammu region, temperatures remained comparatively milder. Jammu city recorded 7.3 degrees, Katra settled at 10.1 degrees and Rajouri was the coldest in the division at 0.4 degrees. Bhaderwah also hovered close to freezing at 0.9 degrees, while other areas stayed between 2 and 7 degrees.

The cold remained equally intense in Ladakh. Leh recorded minus 8.5 degrees and Kargil stood at minus 7.2 degrees. Nubra Valley reported minus 6 degrees.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has predicted mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days, although intermittent cloud cover is likely at times and no weather-related warnings have been issued.