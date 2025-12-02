ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Continues To Shiver, MeT Predicts Cloudy Weather From Today

The dry, biting cold amid sub-zero temperatures has made daily life difficult in Kashmir, even forcing the government to close schools early for winter vacation.

Frost covers dry foliage on a cold winter day, in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Dec. 01, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : December 2, 2025 at 11:08 AM IST

Srinagar: Kashmir plunged deeper into winter on Tuesday as temperatures hovered well below freezing across the Valley. While Shopian emerged as the coldest location at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded minus 2.5 degrees.

The widespread drop in mercury signalled an early intensification of the seasonal chill. Several areas across the Valley witnessed a sharp overnight drop in temperatures, including Baramulla at minus 4.3°C, Pampore at minus 4.2°C and Anantnag at minus 3.7°C. Pulwama also remained firmly in the grip of cold at minus 3.8°C, while Budgam and Bandipora touched minus 3.1°C.

Popular tourist destinations also recorded a biting cold. Pahalgam dipped to minus 2.2°C and Sonamarg slid to minus 0.7°C. Gulmarg, which usually witnesses early snow-induced cooling, settled at 0.0°C. Kupwara and the Srinagar Airport both recorded around minus 3°C. Rafiabad marked another low of minus 3.5°C.

In the Jammu region, conditions were comparatively milder though several upper reaches experienced sub-zero temperatures. Banihal touched minus 0.5°C and Bhaderwah recorded 0.9°C. Jammu city saw a minimum of 8.6°C, while Katra posted 8.5°C. Samba and Rajouri recorded lows of 2.6°C and 2.2°C respectively.

Ladakh reported the most severe cold in the wider region. Leh plunged to a bone-chilling minus 6.6°C and Nubra Valley matched Shopian’s reading at minus 5.0°C. Kargil remained deeply frozen at minus 4.8°C.

MeT J&K Weather Update

Meteorological officials said the clear night skies contributed to rapid radiation cooling, allowing temperatures to drop sharply before dawn. They added that the current dry spell is likely to continue for the next few days, which may keep minimum temperatures low during early mornings while daytime conditions remain relatively sunny.

  • Dec 1-3: Generally dry.
  • Dec 4-5: Generally cloudy towards Dec 2 evening, with a possibility of a brief spell of light snow at isolated higher reaches.
  • Dec 6-12: Partly to generally cloudy.

Colder days are ahead in Kashmir, where usually the 40-day extreme winter phase, known locally as Chillai Kalan, begins from December 21. People await snow as it would break the current spell of persistent dry cold, which even forced the early closure of schools for winter vacation this year.

