Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: Srinagar Continues To Shiver, MeT Predicts Cloudy Weather From Today

Srinagar: Kashmir plunged deeper into winter on Tuesday as temperatures hovered well below freezing across the Valley. While Shopian emerged as the coldest location at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, Srinagar, the summer capital, recorded minus 2.5 degrees.

The widespread drop in mercury signalled an early intensification of the seasonal chill. Several areas across the Valley witnessed a sharp overnight drop in temperatures, including Baramulla at minus 4.3°C, Pampore at minus 4.2°C and Anantnag at minus 3.7°C. Pulwama also remained firmly in the grip of cold at minus 3.8°C, while Budgam and Bandipora touched minus 3.1°C.

Popular tourist destinations also recorded a biting cold. Pahalgam dipped to minus 2.2°C and Sonamarg slid to minus 0.7°C. Gulmarg, which usually witnesses early snow-induced cooling, settled at 0.0°C. Kupwara and the Srinagar Airport both recorded around minus 3°C. Rafiabad marked another low of minus 3.5°C.

In the Jammu region, conditions were comparatively milder though several upper reaches experienced sub-zero temperatures. Banihal touched minus 0.5°C and Bhaderwah recorded 0.9°C. Jammu city saw a minimum of 8.6°C, while Katra posted 8.5°C. Samba and Rajouri recorded lows of 2.6°C and 2.2°C respectively.