Overnight Rainfall In Jammu Kashmir Shuts Highways, Amarnath Yatra Remains Suspended
Flood Control Department has ruled out any flood threat yet in Kashmir, saying the water level is increasing but below danger mark.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 12:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Overnight rains in Jammu and Kashmir led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway while the Amarnath Yatra continues to remain suspended since July 20, even as authorities have warned people to stay away from streams and rivers.
According to the traffic police, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remains closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, shooting stones at several locations between Ramban and Udhampur stretch due to incessant rainfall along the entire highway.
The police advised the commuters to avoid travelling on the highway until the weather improves and the highway is declared safe and clear for traffic. It said that the traffic on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag (NH-2444), Srinagar-Sonmarg-Leh, and Mughal Road will be allowed by the local authorities and road construction and maintenance companies after assessing the road and weather conditions.
"People are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units," the police said.
The Amarnath yatra remains suspended till further orders since July 20 due to the inclement weather. Accordingly, no vehicle carrying Amarnath Yatra pilgrims shall be allowed to proceed from Jammu, Udhampur, or Ramban towards Srinagar, the traffic police said. The yatris have been stationed in base camps of Baltal, Nunwan, Panthachowk in Kashmir and Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu.
Even as incessant rainfall has caused flash floods, landslides in multiple locations of Jammu and Kashmir, the Flood Control Department in Kashmir has ruled out any flood threat yet, saying the water level in Jhelum is increasing but remains below danger mark.
The Indian Meteorological Centre in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded significant rainfall activity on July 22, with Reasi receiving 109 mm, Jammu 47 mm, Ramban 58.5 mm, Ramban, Rajouri 36 mm, Baramulla 30 mm Banihal 37.2 mm, Poonch 22 mm, Qazigund 33.2 mm, Kokernag 32.2, Pahlgam 16.6 mm respectively.
The IMD had forecasted rainfall and flash floods from July 20 to 24. It has forecasted more but intermittent precipitation activity from July 24 to 29. Incessant rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has led to flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides at multiple places, which led to closure of educational institutions, besides damaging property, public infrastructure and killing more than 20 people.
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