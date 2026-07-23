ETV Bharat / state

Overnight Rainfall In Jammu Kashmir Shuts Highways, Amarnath Yatra Remains Suspended

Srinagar: Overnight rains in Jammu and Kashmir led to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway while the Amarnath Yatra continues to remain suspended since July 20, even as authorities have warned people to stay away from streams and rivers.

According to the traffic police, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) remains closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, shooting stones at several locations between Ramban and Udhampur stretch due to incessant rainfall along the entire highway.

The police advised the commuters to avoid travelling on the highway until the weather improves and the highway is declared safe and clear for traffic. It said that the traffic on Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag (NH-2444), Srinagar-Sonmarg-Leh, and Mughal Road will be allowed by the local authorities and road construction and maintenance companies after assessing the road and weather conditions.

"People are advised to undertake journeys only after confirming the status of the road from Traffic control units," the police said.