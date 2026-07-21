Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: UT Continues To Battle Weather Fury, Katra Alone Records 107.1 MM Rains In 24 Hours
Poonch and Rajouri remain the most vulnerable districts for rain-related damage over the next 48 hours | Amir Tantry reports.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 11:33 AM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir continues to receive heavy rainfall, with the Jammu region predominantly impacted by weather fury as some of its areas have received extremely heavy rains in the last 24 hours.
Katra city in Reasi district of Jammu division recorded 107.1 mm of rainfall in the time span. Poonch recorded 61.5 mm of rainfall as the district witnessed over two dozen deaths as flash floods wreaked havoc in the last two days. Rajouri logged 49 mm of rain while Reasi district recorded 54.5 mm of rain.
Jammu district too witnessed heavy rains, especially since early Tuesday morning. In the past 24 hours, the district recorded 35 mm rainfall. Samba (34 mm), Udhampur (28.2 mm), Kathua (17.5 mm), and Kishtwar (13 mm) too were lashed by rains.
In Kashmir valley, Awantipora recorded the highest, 33 mm, rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Gulmarg (29.4 mm). Srinagar airport alone recorded 27.5 mm rainfall, followed by Pampore with 25.5 mm. Srinagar district overall recorded 9.1 mm rain, Kupwara logged 4.8 mm, Kokernag 9.2 mm, Anantnag 2.0 mm, Pulwama 7.3 mm, Budgam 12.0 mm, Ganderbal 21.5 mm, Sonamarg 15.5 mm, Baramulla 15.0 mm, Bandipora 1.0 mm, Shopian 8.0 mm, and Kulgam 2.2 mm.
With the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 to 48 hours, the administration and police continue to remain on their toes and have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and movement.
Since the morning of July 19, 28 people have lost their lives due to rain fury in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch being the worst affected. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is open for traffic, but shooting stones have closed one lane at a few places between Udhampur and Chenani.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Warning for extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Jammu & Kashmir till July 23
The IMD forecasts widespread to extremely heavy rainfall with strong winds and lightning. The most intense spells are centred around the Jammu Division, including districts like Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Ramban.
Due to the severe weather warnings, the annual Amarnath Yatra and Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimages have been temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees.
The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has issued a flood alert for areas like the Jhelum Basin in South Kashmir, warning that rapid rises in water levels could cause flash floods and mudslides.
According to 'Kashmir Weather', a private weather tracker, Poonch and Rajouri remain the most vulnerable districts for rain-related damage over the next 48 hours.
"Both districts have already received more than 50 mm of rainfall on each of the past three days, leaving the ground increasingly saturated. As soil moisture approaches saturation, the ground loses much of its ability to absorb additional rainfall, resulting in greater surface runoff and a marked reduction in slope stability. This substantially increases the likelihood of landslides, mudslides, flash floods, slope failures, and structural damage, particularly in hilly terrain and along vulnerable road corridors," 'Kashmir Weather' said in a statement.
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