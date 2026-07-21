ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Weather Update: UT Continues To Battle Weather Fury, Katra Alone Records 107.1 MM Rains In 24 Hours

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir continues to receive heavy rainfall, with the Jammu region predominantly impacted by weather fury as some of its areas have received extremely heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Katra city in Reasi district of Jammu division recorded 107.1 mm of rainfall in the time span. Poonch recorded 61.5 mm of rainfall as the district witnessed over two dozen deaths as flash floods wreaked havoc in the last two days. Rajouri logged 49 mm of rain while Reasi district recorded 54.5 mm of rain.

Jammu district too witnessed heavy rains, especially since early Tuesday morning. In the past 24 hours, the district recorded 35 mm rainfall. Samba (34 mm), Udhampur (28.2 mm), Kathua (17.5 mm), and Kishtwar (13 mm) too were lashed by rains.

Damaged vehicles lie in a debris-strewn area following landslides and heavy rain, in Rajouri. (PTI)

In Kashmir valley, Awantipora recorded the highest, 33 mm, rain in the last 24 hours, followed by Gulmarg (29.4 mm). Srinagar airport alone recorded 27.5 mm rainfall, followed by Pampore with 25.5 mm. Srinagar district overall recorded 9.1 mm rain, Kupwara logged 4.8 mm, Kokernag 9.2 mm, Anantnag 2.0 mm, Pulwama 7.3 mm, Budgam 12.0 mm, Ganderbal 21.5 mm, Sonamarg 15.5 mm, Baramulla 15.0 mm, Bandipora 1.0 mm, Shopian 8.0 mm, and Kulgam 2.2 mm.

With the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the next 24 to 48 hours, the administration and police continue to remain on their toes and have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and movement.

Since the morning of July 19, 28 people have lost their lives due to rain fury in Jammu and Kashmir, with Poonch being the worst affected. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway is open for traffic, but shooting stones have closed one lane at a few places between Udhampur and Chenani.