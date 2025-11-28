Kashmir Shivers Through Coldest November Morning; Shopian Plunges To -6.7°C, Srinagar Records -4.5°C
Several areas reported severe frost, frozen water pipelines, and icy roads during early morning hours.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 11:34 AM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its coldest November morning on Friday as Shopian emerged as the coldest inhabited district, plunging to minus 6.7 degrees Celsius. Srinagar, the summer capital, also continued to freeze with a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.
The Meteorological Department said clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall sharply across the Valley. Several areas reported severe frost, frozen water pipelines, and icy roads during early morning hours. South Kashmir bore the brunt of the cold wave.
Apart from Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama both recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Pampore touched minus 6.0 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam settled at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.
The mercury levels dipped to minus 6.4 degrees Celsius at the Srinagar Airport, one of the lowest readings in the plains this season. Baramulla recorded minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Rafiabad at minus 5.3 degrees Celsius. Bandipora and Kupwara recorded minus 4.9 and minus 4.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Meanwhile, Gulmarg remained relatively milder at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature at Kokernag settled at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, while Sonamarg recorded minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.
The Jammu plains saw milder conditions, with Jammu city registering 9.4 degrees Celsius and the Jammu Airport recording 9.8 degrees Celsius. Hilly districts saw a notable dip. Rajouri recorded 1.4 degrees Celsius, Ramban 3.2 degrees Celsius, and Udhampur, Banihal, and Batote each reported 3.6 degrees Celsius. Bhaderwah was the only place in the region that dipped below freezing at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius.
Ladakh remained under a deep freeze as Kargil recorded minus 9.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the Union Territory. Leh registered minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, while Nubra Valley recorded minus 8.3 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry and cold weather to continue over the next several days. Night temperatures may fall further due to clear skies, while daytime conditions are expected to remain stable.
Also read: