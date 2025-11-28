ETV Bharat / state

Kashmir Shivers Through Coldest November Morning; Shopian Plunges To -6.7°C, Srinagar Records -4.5°C

Boats sail on Dal Lake amid thick fog and low visibility on a cold morning in Srinagar on Thursday ( IANS )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed its coldest November morning on Friday as Shopian emerged as the coldest inhabited district, plunging to minus 6.7 degrees Celsius. Srinagar, the summer capital, also continued to freeze with a minimum temperature of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department said clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall sharply across the Valley. Several areas reported severe frost, frozen water pipelines, and icy roads during early morning hours. South Kashmir bore the brunt of the cold wave.

Apart from Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama both recorded minus 6.2 degrees Celsius, while Pampore touched minus 6.0 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam settled at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius.