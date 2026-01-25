ETV Bharat / state

Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Kashmir Wakes Up To Light Snowfall; Flight Operations Remain Normal

Vehicles stuck in the snow after fresh snowfall, in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Kashmir valley on Sunday received light to moderate snowfall at many places, impacting traffic movement, while flight operations continued normally.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate snowfall occurred early in the day in plain areas, and higher reaches received moderate snowfall.

The flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport continued without disruptions on Sunday. Javaid Anjum, director of the airport, said that flight operations are normal; however, due to NOTAM at Delhi, three flights have been cancelled. The NOTEM has been operational for the last five days and will remain in place till Republic Day functions in Delhi are completed.

Meanwhile, railway authorities have cancelled three trains on the Baramulla to Banihal section of the rail line due to heavy snowfall. According to railway officials, train number 74626, scheduled to depart from Baramulla to Banihal at 07:00 hours, was short-terminated at Budgam in view of adverse weather conditions on the route.