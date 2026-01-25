Rail, Road Traffic Affected As Kashmir Wakes Up To Light Snowfall; Flight Operations Remain Normal
The Kashmir valley on Sunday received light to moderate snowfall at many places, impacting traffic movement, while flight operations continued normally.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 10:16 AM IST
Srinagar: The Kashmir valley on Sunday received light to moderate snowfall at many places, impacting traffic movement, while flight operations continued normally.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, light to moderate snowfall occurred early in the day in plain areas, and higher reaches received moderate snowfall.
The flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport continued without disruptions on Sunday. Javaid Anjum, director of the airport, said that flight operations are normal; however, due to NOTAM at Delhi, three flights have been cancelled. The NOTEM has been operational for the last five days and will remain in place till Republic Day functions in Delhi are completed.
Meanwhile, railway authorities have cancelled three trains on the Baramulla to Banihal section of the rail line due to heavy snowfall. According to railway officials, train number 74626, scheduled to depart from Baramulla to Banihal at 07:00 hours, was short-terminated at Budgam in view of adverse weather conditions on the route.
Similarly, train number 74614 from Baramulla to Banihal, with a scheduled departure time of 07:10 hours, was short-terminated at Budgam. Train number 74615, operating from Banihal to Baramulla, was cancelled for the day due to heavy snowfall affecting the track and operational safety on the section.
The road traffic from the Kashmir valley to Jammu on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, Srinagar-Leh highway, and Mughal road, linking Kashmir with the Pir Panjal districts of Poonch and Rajouri, remained suspended due to the closure of these highways. Officials said that the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is closed for today due to slippery conditions and the risk of landslides after snowfall.
“Only stranded vehicles on the highway were allowed towards Qazigund,” officials added.
Also read: