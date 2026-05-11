ETV Bharat / state

MeT Predicts Rain, Thundershowers For Next 48 Hours In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather could worsen in Jammu and Kashmir in the next three days and has forecasted thundershowers, hail and strong winds in different areas.

In view of the inclement weather forecast, the public has been advised to be careful. The MeT department has issued a special alert from Monday evening to Tuesday. Heavy rain with strong winds is likely to occur at various places in the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.