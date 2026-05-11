MeT Predicts Rain, Thundershowers For Next 48 Hours In Jammu Kashmir
Moderate rain with hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph have been predicted at many places.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:06 PM IST
Srinagar: The Meteorological Department has predicted that the weather could worsen in Jammu and Kashmir in the next three days and has forecasted thundershowers, hail and strong winds in different areas.
In view of the inclement weather forecast, the public has been advised to be careful. The MeT department has issued a special alert from Monday evening to Tuesday. Heavy rain with strong winds is likely to occur at various places in the two divisions of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the department, light to moderate rain with hail, severe thunderstorms and strong winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph have been predicted at many places.
In view of the bad weather conditions, the administration has advised that the boating service be suspended in lakes and rivers during the afternoon and evening hours to avoid any untoward incident.
The MeT department further said that the weather is unlikely to improve between May 13 to 17 and intermittent rain may continue. On May 18, light rain and thunderstorms have been forecast for many areas.
According to the MeT department persistent winds may drop the day temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many parts of the Union Territory. On Sunday, the temperature was recorded below normal in most areas of Jammu division providing the people relief from the heat. In contrast the maximum temperature in the Kashmir valley was recorded 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.
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