J&K Waqf Board Pushes For Uniform Friday Sermon, Omar Says Won't Accept 'Under Any Circumstances'
The J&K CM said the BJP-appointed Chairperson "must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters".
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's decision to push for uniform Friday sermons across all mosques in the Union Territory has triggered sharp responses from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.
Terming the move as BJP's attempt to "interfere" in religious affairs of Muslims, Abdullah said it will "not be accepted under any circumstances".
"The BJP appointed Chairperson must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters," Abdullah said in a post on X on Tuesday.
He was referring to BJP leader and J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi.
Abdullah shared a report about Waqf Board Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din informing preachers about the directive in a meeting in virtual mode on Sunday.
The report quoted Darakhshan Andrabi saying that while there will be no changes in Khutba Rasool (sermons of the Prophet), the religious preachers will speak on issues in one voice, "whether it’s drugs, women, waywardness, women’s issues" for "greater good".
Andrabi said topics will be chosen and approved in advance by a "dedicated committee of religious scholars rather than board officials".
The Board is also exploring ways to bring non-Waqf-affiliated mosques into the fold.
Reacting to the directive, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP for turning J&K into a "laboratory".
"The BJP's agenda is to trouble Muslims and interfere in their religious affairs. Just like Uniform Civil Code, they want to bring this uniformity in mosques as well. These mosques were built with the contributions of all Muslims, and our Imams know what to say and when to say it," the former J&K Chief Minister said, while addressing a press conference here on the matter.
"I have said it before as well. The hardships and excesses Kashmir faced in past, we now see entire Delhi facing similar measures. J&K is a laboratory for BJP. So this is a testing ground, and then it is implemented everywhere," Mufti said.
"Who will decide what our Imam will speak about in Friday sermons? Will our Minority Affairs Minister (Kiren Rijiju), who was a non-Muslim, decide?" she asked.
Mufti suggested that the "BJP-controlled" Waqf Board should be handed over to the J&K Government and decisions over uniform sermons, if needed, should be taken by Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) J&K headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
The MMU, the largest representative conglomerate of religious scholars, imams, and Islamic organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, also strongly objected to the Waqf Board's proposal to mandate uniform topics for Friday sermons.
In its statement, the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama asserted that any proposal by a legal or administrative body to dictate the topics of sermons delivered from the pulpit "will not be accepted by the Muslims of Jammu and Kashmir".
"The pulpit is a sacred trust and religious guidance falls within the purview of religious scholars (Ulama), Imams, and recognised religious institutions. The government or the state cannot claim the authority to determine the themes or wording of religious sermons, nor interfere in matters of faith and religious practices," an MMU spokesperson said.
According to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulama, while "voluntary consultation among scholars and religious organisations regarding social and religious issues is one thing, the imposition of sermon topics or directives by a government or administrative body amounts to state interference in religious affairs."
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