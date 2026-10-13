ETV Bharat / state

J&K Waqf Board Pushes For Uniform Friday Sermon, Omar Says Won't Accept 'Under Any Circumstances'

People praying in Srinagar's Jamia Masjid | File photo ( ANI )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's decision to push for uniform Friday sermons across all mosques in the Union Territory has triggered sharp responses from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti.

Terming the move as BJP's attempt to "interfere" in religious affairs of Muslims, Abdullah said it will "not be accepted under any circumstances".

"The BJP appointed Chairperson must immediately halt this misplaced attempt to please her masters," Abdullah said in a post on X on Tuesday. He was referring to BJP leader and J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Syed Darakhshan Andrabi. Abdullah shared a report about Waqf Board Executive Magistrate Ishtiyaq Mohi-ud-Din informing preachers about the directive in a meeting in virtual mode on Sunday. The report quoted Darakhshan Andrabi saying that while there will be no changes in Khutba Rasool (sermons of the Prophet), the religious preachers will speak on issues in one voice, "whether it’s drugs, women, waywardness, women’s issues" for "greater good". Omar Abdullah on J&K Waqf Board directive. (X/Screengrab) Andrabi said topics will be chosen and approved in advance by a "dedicated committee of religious scholars rather than board officials". The Board is also exploring ways to bring non-Waqf-affiliated mosques into the fold. Reacting to the directive, Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP for turning J&K into a "laboratory".