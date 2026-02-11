ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Unemployment Rate Stays At 6.7 Per Cent; Govt Pins Hope On Industry Amid Joblessness

Srinagar: The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 6.7 per cent, which is double that of the national average of 3.5 per cent, indicating joblessness among educated youth, which the government argues cannot be solely addressed by the public sector but requires growth in private and other job-generating sectors.

Quoting data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of the Labour and Employment Department ministry, said the unemployment rate among persons aged 15 years and above in Jammu and Kashmir has remained higher than the national average over the last six years.

The minister was responding to a written question asked by the ruling party legislator Mubarak Gul in the ongoing budget session of the Legislative Assembly. Choudhary said that the unemployment rate in 2024-25 was 6.7 per cent against the all-India average of 3.5 per cent. In 2023–24, the rate was 6.1 per cent compared to 3.2 per cent at the national average, while in 2022–23, the unemployment rate was 4.4 per cent against the national figure of 3.2 per cent.

This staggering joblessness cannot be addressed by the government sector, which has 77,099 vacancies in different departments. “These include 3,808 gazetted, 24,507 non-gazetted and 12,351 multi-tasking service (MTS) posts under direct quota. Under the promotion quota, 6,409 gazetted, 24,451 non-gazetted, and 5,573 MTS posts are yet to be filled as several employees await promotion,” the government said in the assembly in response to a question asked by Congress legislator Irfan Hafeez Lone.

The scale of unemployment is further confirmed by the survey conducted last year by the UT administration under Mission YUVA. According to this survey, reported in the Economic Survey, which was tabled in the ongoing budget session of the assembly, 24 lakh households and 1.1 crore individuals were surveyed. It revealed that 4.73 lakh persons out of the total 64.8 lakh, aged between 18 and 60 years, were not working but willing to work. According to the survey, 5.5 lakh individuals were identified who are willing to become entrepreneurs, which can generate 4.25 lakh jobs over five years through nano-enterprises, new Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and neo-innovative ventures.

Of these, 5.5 lakh youth showed interest in entrepreneurship, but only 1.71 lakh youth registered on the platform since its launch. Of them, only 70,000 further registered for entrepreneurship. This YUVA initiative has received 65,353 applications, of which 44,857 proposals have been approved.

The government said addressing unemployment among youth was its priority and that its strategy was not confined to short-term job provisioning but focused on creating sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship, skilling and institutional reforms. “Youth should become job creators rather than job seekers,” it said in the Economic Survey report.

The document tabled in the ongoing session reveals that 10,814 units have been established under the Prime Minister’s Employment Guarantee Program (PMEGP) and Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP), the government-run schemes that provided self-employment to about 85 thousand youth during the year 2024-25.