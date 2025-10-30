ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir LG Dismisses 2 Govt Employees Over Suspected Terror Links

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday dismissed two government employees for their alleged links with terrorists, according to an official statement.

So far, around 80 government employees have been terminated from service by invoking Article 311 of the Constitution by the LG–led administration in the past five years. The order said the action is part of Sinha's “zero-tolerance” policy against terrorism and a broader crackdown on the terror ecosystem within Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG terminated the services of Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Reasi, allegedly working as an overground worker for the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba, and Majid Iqbal Dar of district Rajouri, allegedly engaged in narco-terrorism.

Reacting to the development, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the dismissal of two employees by the Lieutenant Governor's administration fuels concerns of a "wider agenda to disempower Muslims, especially Kashmiris".

In a post on X, she wrote, "Two more government employees have been terminated over alleged terror links & denied even the chance to prove their innocence. This fuels concerns of a wider agenda to disempower Muslims, especially Kashmiris”.

“First, they face marginalisation through biased reservation policies as revealed by recent disclosures on reservation certificates in J&K, and now they endure wrongful dismissals with the judge, jury, and executioner all on one side," she added.

Hussain, appointed as Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teacher in 2004, was regularised in 2009 and posted at the government Primary School, Kalwa, Mahore in Reasi. PTI, quoting sources, reported that Hussain was covertly working for Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) to carry out terrorist activity. As an overground worker (OGW), he was tasked to strengthen the terror network in Reasi and the surrounding areas and was arrested in 2023.

“The evidence collected by the investigators from law enforcement and intelligence agencies has revealed that Hussain was in touch with LeT terrorists Mohd Qasim and Ghulam Mustafa through encrypted messaging applications.

“Both were his handlers, and Ghulam Hussain was carrying out the terror activities as per their directions. He received terror funds via a local conduit, which he subsequently delivered to families of known terrorists as a means to support terrorism, and also distributed money for the recruitment of terrorists and paid for logistics,” the sources said.

They said the investigations also revealed that he was receiving regular parcels and financial assistance through various conduits.

“Hussain did not commit terrorist acts solely for the greed of money but also due to his sympathies towards terrorism, both as an ideology and a violent campaign. He came to be exposed as an OGW planted within the system in Reasi to radicalise youth and recruit them in the terror fold,” PTI reported, quoting officials.