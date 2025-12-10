ETV Bharat / state

Transporters' Chakka Jam In Jammu Kashmir On Monday: Here's Why

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir passenger transporters have announced a chaka jam (strike) on December 15 to protest against a slew of decisions which they want the government to review but have not been addressed for years.

Around 9000 minibuses and 7000 big buses will halt their service on Monday for passengers, which is going to cripple public movement. These buses provide a livelihood to hundreds of drivers, conductors and owners of these vehicles.

From the introduction of proposed new e-buses by the government in Jammu and Srinagar cities to the privatisation of fitness centres and e-challaning, the transporters said these decisions hit their livelihood and earnings.

The Union territory government introduced 200 e-buses (smart buses) in 2020 under the Smart City project in Srinagar and Jammu cities. The e-challan service was also launched by the Traffic Police, which claimed it would curb traffic violations and decrease road accidents. But transporters argue that all these measures have proved counterproductive to their earnings and hit their livelihood.

Sheikh Yousuf, President of the Kashmir Mini Buses Association, said that the transporters are against the introduction of 200 more smart buses in Srinagar and Jammu. He said the smart buses, which are run by private contractors in a public-private partnership (PPP) mode, have crippled the service of mini-bus service in Srinagar and Jammu cities.

“Smart buses have a free run on all city roads in Jammu and Srinagar, but our minibuses have dozens of diversions and limited routes. Added to the free service for women, these factors have decreased our earnings and hit the livelihood of drivers and conductors. The owners are also in losses,” he said.

Yousuf said the private transporters have also purchased and introduced 300 new buses (Bharat Stage – BS 6 emission standard), which are eco-friendly and fuel-efficient. With more smart buses and free service for women, it will make their new purchases worthless, he added.

The transporters had also put a proposal to the government to run the smart buses themselves to help those drivers who lost their livelihood after their buses expired when the government ordered the discarding of buses with 25 years of use.

“The government should have given the operation of smart buses on contracts to local transporters rather than outsiders. Our demand to the government is to give these e-buses on contracts to us rather than outside contractors, due to whom the government faces a daily loss of Rs 20 lakh,” he said.