Jammu Kashmir Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; Restrictions And Diversions On Several Routes
The yatra will start on July 3 and continue till August 28 while the first batch of pilgrims will leave Jammu on July 2.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Jammu: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas, the J&K Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a peaceful and orderly conduct of the Hindu pilgrimage.
This year's yatra will start from July 3, 2026 and continue till August 28, 2026, while the first convoy of pilgrims will leave from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on July 2.
According to the traffic police, the convoy going to Baltal will leave at 4 am while the Pahalgam convoy will leave at 4:15 am. In view of the increasing traffic pressure in the city during the Yatra, temporary restrictions will be imposed on general traffic on various highways and important intersections during the movement of convoys.
According to the advisory, general traffic will be restricted on several important routes including Canal Head, Shri Banda Bahadur Chowk, Beli Charna R&B Bridge, Chhata Tovi Bridge, Asia Crossing, Bikram Chowk, Warehouse, BC Road, Indira Chowk, Maheshpura Chowk, Shakuntala Crossing, Imphal and Janipur during the movement of convoys.
The traffic police has also set cut-off points on National Highway-44. Entry on the highway will not be allowed from Najwal, Kanjwani, Bajaltah Cut, Sidhra Cut, Atal Chowk and TCP Nagrota after 10 pm for heavy vehicles (HMVs) and from 12 am for light vehicles (LMVs). The cut-off timing for non-convoy pilgrims and tourist vehicles in Nagrota is 12 noon.
Parking facilities have been provided for pilgrims' vehicles at various locations including DRDO Ground, Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp, Bapu Asaram Ashram, Wushu Stadium, in front of Government Women's College, Baba Banda Bahadur Chowk and Right Bank Tawi Riverfront.
The traffic police have also declared some areas as no-parking zones, including the area from Canal Head to Yatri Niwas, from Chhata Tawi Bridge to Asia Crossing and from KC Crossing to Munda.
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