ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra; Restrictions And Diversions On Several Routes

Devotees gather in large numbers to collect tokens for the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in Jammu on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. ( IANS )

Jammu: Ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Himalayas, the J&K Traffic Police has issued an advisory for a peaceful and orderly conduct of the Hindu pilgrimage.

This year's yatra will start from July 3, 2026 and continue till August 28, 2026, while the first convoy of pilgrims will leave from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu on July 2.

According to the traffic police, the convoy going to Baltal will leave at 4 am while the Pahalgam convoy will leave at 4:15 am. In view of the increasing traffic pressure in the city during the Yatra, temporary restrictions will be imposed on general traffic on various highways and important intersections during the movement of convoys.