Jammu Kashmir To Use Panchayat Funds For Waste Management Amid Swachh Bharat Complaints
The announcement in this regard will be made by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the upcoming budget session of the assembly.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 2:08 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to allocate funds from panchayat grants for the operation and maintenance of solid waste management systems, aiming to keep villages across the union territory clean. This decision follows complaints that the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ has fallen short despite the government investing crores of rupees in sanitation infrastructure.
ETV Bharat has learnt from multiple officials in the finance and rural development departments that the government has given its nod for spending 10 per cent of funds from panchayat grants.
Sources in the government said that the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will announce the approved proposal in the upcoming budget session of the assembly, which is convening on February 2 in Jammu.
Since the implementation of solid waste management across the country, the Rural Development Department (RDD), in consultation with the Rural Sanitation Department (RDS), spent huge funds for the construction of solid waste management assets in the 287 blocks that comprise 4291 panchayats in the UT.
According to the officials of the RDD and RSD, 113 Plastic Waste Management Units (PMU) were built in the region, out of which 32 are shown as “functional”. The RDD also claims that it has procured 1,453 vehicles, which include tricycles (637), e-rickshaws (458), and motorised vehicles (358), for the transportation of solid waste.
The department has constructed 2,800 segregation sheds in the UT, each costing Rs 7 lakh, and procured vehicles at Rs 11 lakh each. However, a lack of continuous funding has proved a major hindrance in the operation and maintenance of this huge infrastructure.
The UT’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj ministry has now proposed to allocate funding from the Panchayat Raj institutions' grants. Each panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 23 lakh in grants annually, and of this, 10 per cent will now be utilised for solid waste management.
“These funds, when allocated, will now be utilised for waste collection, user charges for disposal of garbage, running human resources, and other logistics,” an official privy to the decision said.
The proposal was mooted by the minister, Javaid Dar, who, after several meetings with the rural sanitation department, realised that without continuous support, the sanitation system in rural areas cannot be achieved, officials said.
While municipalities in towns and municipal corporations in Jammu and Srinagar cities were maintaining sanitation, in rural areas, the mechanism was missing and was initiated through the Swachh Bharat Mission. “In rural areas, we have to keep a working system in place for sanitation,” Minister Dar told ETV Bharat, refusing to comment further.
Official estimates disclose that Jammu and Kashmir generates 1500 tonnes of solid waste every day, which includes waste from two municipal corporations of Srinagar and Jammu and 76 municipalities in towns. The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) generates 525 tonnes of solid waste daily, while the Jammu Municipal Corporation generates 374 tonnes. The other municipalities generate 603 tonnes of solid waste every day. The waste generated in rural areas is unestimated.
Raja Muzaffar Bhat, a social activist in Kashmir, said that the solid waste generated and collected in Jammu and Kashmir is directly dumped in open landfills by the government or thrown by people along the roadsides and banks of the water bodies.
A study conducted by the government’s Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee also says that out of the 1500 tonnes of solid waste, only 36 per cent is treated and 64 per cent remains unaccounted for. “A significant quantity of solid waste remains untreated in large dump sites or as litter in public spaces in Jammu & Kashmir. This endangers public health and the environment in the Union Territory,” the study says.
The Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 provide that the waste has to be segregated at the source and managed scientifically to prevent pollution of the environment.
Activists have welcomed the proposal of allocating funds from panchayat grants for scientific treatment and management of solid waste generated in villages of the union territory.
