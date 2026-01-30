ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir To Use Panchayat Funds For Waste Management Amid Swachh Bharat Complaints

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to allocate funds from panchayat grants for the operation and maintenance of solid waste management systems, aiming to keep villages across the union territory clean. This decision follows complaints that the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ has fallen short despite the government investing crores of rupees in sanitation infrastructure.

ETV Bharat has learnt from multiple officials in the finance and rural development departments that the government has given its nod for spending 10 per cent of funds from panchayat grants.

Sources in the government said that the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will announce the approved proposal in the upcoming budget session of the assembly, which is convening on February 2 in Jammu.

Since the implementation of solid waste management across the country, the Rural Development Department (RDD), in consultation with the Rural Sanitation Department (RDS), spent huge funds for the construction of solid waste management assets in the 287 blocks that comprise 4291 panchayats in the UT.

Youth led community campaigns in Kashmir help restore water bodies. (ETV Bharat)

According to the officials of the RDD and RSD, 113 Plastic Waste Management Units (PMU) were built in the region, out of which 32 are shown as “functional”. The RDD also claims that it has procured 1,453 vehicles, which include tricycles (637), e-rickshaws (458), and motorised vehicles (358), for the transportation of solid waste.

The department has constructed 2,800 segregation sheds in the UT, each costing Rs 7 lakh, and procured vehicles at Rs 11 lakh each. However, a lack of continuous funding has proved a major hindrance in the operation and maintenance of this huge infrastructure.

The UT’s Rural Development and Panchayat Raj ministry has now proposed to allocate funding from the Panchayat Raj institutions' grants. Each panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir gets Rs 23 lakh in grants annually, and of this, 10 per cent will now be utilised for solid waste management.