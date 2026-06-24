Jammu Kashmir: Thousands Participate In 8th Muharram Procession In Srinagar As Mourners Remember Imam Hussain
Roads between Guru Bazaar and Dalgate were filled with mourners who recitied elegies as volunteers offered water and refreshment to participants. | Parvezuddin reports.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Srinagar: A major procession was carried by Shia Muslims in Srinagar on Wednesday morning to mark the the 8th day of Muharram.
The procession carried out from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate here saw thousands of mourners reciting prayers and remembering Imam Hussain. The participants also raised slogans in favour or Iran and against US and Israel. Shia Muslims rever Iran as the hub of their sect's religious and political leadership.
The US-Israel war on Iran has further bolstered this feeling among millions of Shia Muslims across the globe including in Kashmir, where they are in a significant number.
Muharram, the second month of the Islamic calendar, is significant for Muslims worldwide, especiallay since on 10th of Muharram in 61 AH (October 10, 680 CE), Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad achieved martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala. The 8th of Muharram commemorates the day when the camp of Hussain completely ran out of water, as the the siege against him and his companions intensified.
This morning, roads between Guru Bazaar and Dalgate (the pre-defined route in Srinagar on which the authorities had allowed the procession) were filled with mourners who recitied elegies as medical camps and volunteer-run service stalls lined the route, offering water and refreshment.
Speaking to ETV Bharat Shabir Hussain, one of the participants said Karbala is a heart-wrenching memory in the Islamic history and "its pain will continue to rise in the heart of every Muslim till the end of his life".
"Karbala is a symbol of distinction between right and wrong. Fourteen centuries have passed since the incident of Karbala but even today this unprecedented incident of courage, bravery and elevation of Islam is alive and well," he said.
Another participant, a man in his 50s who did not share his name, stressed on the need to respect humanity in current times. "We should live together. There is a need for unity. Hussain alaihisalaam showed in Karbala how important it is to distinguish between right and wrong and be ready to sacrifice everything for the same. It is a message for all of us, not just Muslims," he said.
BJP leader Ajaz Ahmed thanked L-G Manoj Sinha, district and police administration for maintaining peace and hoped authorities will allow mourners to gather on the day of Ashura (10th Moharram) as well.
SSP Srinagar, GV Sandeep Chakraborty said extensive security, traffic and civic arrangements were made for the 8th day Muharram processions and drone surveillance was being used to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct.
He said that the Srinagar Police along with paramilitary forces and traffic police made reasonable security arrangements from the beginning to the end of the procession.
Regarding the upcoming 10th Muharram procession, the SSP said that comprehensive security arrangements have already been planned for the main procession in Shia-dominated Zadibal area of the city.
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