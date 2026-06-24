ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir: Thousands Participate In 8th Muharram Procession In Srinagar As Mourners Remember Imam Hussain

Srinagar: A major procession was carried by Shia Muslims in Srinagar on Wednesday morning to mark the the 8th day of Muharram.

The procession carried out from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate here saw thousands of mourners reciting prayers and remembering Imam Hussain. The participants also raised slogans in favour or Iran and against US and Israel. Shia Muslims rever Iran as the hub of their sect's religious and political leadership.

The US-Israel war on Iran has further bolstered this feeling among millions of Shia Muslims across the globe including in Kashmir, where they are in a significant number.

Muharram, the second month of the Islamic calendar, is significant for Muslims worldwide, especiallay since on 10th of Muharram in 61 AH (October 10, 680 CE), Imam Hussain ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad achieved martyrdom in the Battle of Karbala. The 8th of Muharram commemorates the day when the camp of Hussain completely ran out of water, as the the siege against him and his companions intensified.

This morning, roads between Guru Bazaar and Dalgate (the pre-defined route in Srinagar on which the authorities had allowed the procession) were filled with mourners who recitied elegies as medical camps and volunteer-run service stalls lined the route, offering water and refreshment.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Shabir Hussain, one of the participants said Karbala is a heart-wrenching memory in the Islamic history and "its pain will continue to rise in the heart of every Muslim till the end of his life".