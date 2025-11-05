ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Statehood Will Return But Only After Normalcy: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Srinagar: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday affirmed that restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is the unanimous wish of the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but insisted that normalcy must be established first.

Khan was in Srinagar to participate in a two-day International Symposium on Peace, People and Possibilities in Jammu & Kashmir at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake. “The coronavirus was born in a specific place, but it affected the entire world. Similarly, the threat posed by troublemakers is not a concern for Kashmir alone. It concerns us all. We want the situation to return to normal,” he told the reporters.

Replying to a query on the statehood restoration, Khan said that this is the desire of everyone in India, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The prime minister wants Kashmir to have the autonomy to decide for itself. However, we must create normalcy for it. We must ensure that the normal rule of law is followed just as it is followed elsewhere,” he said.

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as the crown of the country, he said it was a misfortune that Kashmir had to undergo a painful situation. “Many paid a price for the Partition, but the heaviest price was borne by Kashmir. Recently, I was told that innocents often bear the brunt of the trouble. It is a law of nature that when fitna (turmoil) spreads, the innocent have to inevitably suffer too. It breaks my heart, but there is no mechanism to target only troublemakers alone,” the Bihar Governor added.

On the Bihar elections, Khan said that preparations are ready for the first phase tomorrow and described the poll as a celebration of democracy. “I am confident that democracy in our country has become very strong,” he said. Citing the examples of President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi, Khan said that family background no longer entitles a person to govern.