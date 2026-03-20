ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Sikh Leaders Demand Justice For Chattisinghpora Massacre Victims

Srinagar: On the 26th anniversary of the Chattisinghpora massacre in which 35 Sikhs were killed, All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) demanded that the findings of the retired Justice Pandian Commission report set up to probe the massacre should be made public.

Jagmohan Singh Raina, APSCC chairman, in a statement, said that publishing the report will expose the people who carried out the attack.

35 civilian Sikhs were killed by unidentified gunmen at Chattisinghpora village in Anantnag district on March 20, 2000. The massacre was done before the visit of then US President Bill Clinton to India, when late BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

Jammu and Kashmir was then a state, and the government was headed by Farooq Abdullah, the president of the present ruling party, the National Conference. Farooq had announced that retired Supreme Court Judge S. Ratnavel Pandian would investigate the massacre. Pandian had submitted his report to the then state government.

Jammu and Kashmir authorities had then blamed the massacre on Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and the security forces had claimed to have killed five Pakistani terrorists in an encounter in Panchalthan-Brakapora villages of the Anantnag district, involved in the massacre. However, they later turned out to be five local civilians after their families reported them missing and protested about their whereabouts.

Raina said that the motive behind the setting up of the Pandian Commission has been lost, as nobody knows about the findings of the report of the Commission.