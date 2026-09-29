ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir To Host First-ever National Paragliding Accuracy Cup Next Month

Jammu to host national paragliding accuracy cup. ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: Jammu is all set to host the first-ever national paragliding accuracy cup from October 24 to 26 at Aitham, in the outskirts of city, with both national and international paragliding pilots scheduled to take part in the event.

The cup is aimed at promoting Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory, as an independent adventure tourism destination and attracting adventure sports lovers. Addressing a press conference here today, joint director tourism Jammu Aijaz Qaiser said that after last year's successful paragliding trials, Aitham has been notified as a designated paragliding area of Jammu. "After providing a platform to paragliders of Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh last year, the first-ever National Paragliding Accuracy Cup is scheduled from October 24 to 26. Registration for this will be open for all pilots between the ages of 15 to 40 from October 1 to 15, and we invite national and International paragliders to register for the event. The registration is free of cost," he said.