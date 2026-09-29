Jammu Kashmir To Host First-ever National Paragliding Accuracy Cup Next Month
First ever national paragliding accuracy cup is being held in Aitham from October 24 to 26.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu is all set to host the first-ever national paragliding accuracy cup from October 24 to 26 at Aitham, in the outskirts of city, with both national and international paragliding pilots scheduled to take part in the event.
The cup is aimed at promoting Jammu, the winter capital of the Union Territory, as an independent adventure tourism destination and attracting adventure sports lovers.
Addressing a press conference here today, joint director tourism Jammu Aijaz Qaiser said that after last year's successful paragliding trials, Aitham has been notified as a designated paragliding area of Jammu.
"After providing a platform to paragliders of Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh last year, the first-ever National Paragliding Accuracy Cup is scheduled from October 24 to 26. Registration for this will be open for all pilots between the ages of 15 to 40 from October 1 to 15, and we invite national and International paragliders to register for the event. The registration is free of cost," he said.
The joint director tourism further informed that paragliders will need to produce their health and pilot certificates to be eligible for the event. "This event will be one of the biggest paragliding accuracy events in the country, and the prize is around Rs 7 lakh for the winner. There will be two types of events: the first will be to land accurately in the designated area, and the second will be the longest flying time," Qaiser said.
He said that for J&K paragliders, they have kept separate prizes during the events so that their talent is also recognised.
"If any of them emerge winners in the main event, they will get a prize and local paragliders will have separate prizes as well," the joint director informed.
Aitham is situated 20 to 25 kilometers from Jammu city towards Surinsar, a famous tourist spot in Jammu district that has been officially designated as a paragliding area.
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