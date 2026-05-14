Jammu Kashmir School Renamed After Principal Killed By Student In 1999
Badyal was killed by a student of the same school on February 3, 1999, when the principal refused to issue a falsified document.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 14, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday renamed Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandhinagar, Jammu, after its former principal, Kuldeep Kumar Badyal, who was killed by a student in 1999.
Honoring Badyal’s contribution, the minister for education, Sakina Itoo, on Thursday formally inaugurated the renaming of the school, where she remembered the contribution of the late principal towards education. It will be now called Shri Kuldeep Kumar Badyal Memorial Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandhinagar.
Badyal was killed by a student of the same school, Harjeet Singh, on February 3, 1999, when the principal refused to issue a falsified document regarding a practical examination.
Singh attacked the principal with a butcher’s hatchet (known locally as a 'Toka'), critically injuring him before fleeing the scene. Badyal was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The attacker was later arrested at the Nepal border, and a court sentenced him to life imprisonment.
Last year Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had unveiled a statue of Badyal on the school premises and promised to rename the school after the late principal. Itoo today renamed the school and hailed the contribution of an educationist who laid down his life in the line of duty without compromising his principles.
“I am happy today that the school has been named after the principal who was martyred by a student inside the school. This is a moment of pride for the family as well because the name of the principal will now be attached to the school forever,” she said.
I too also credited former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for the development, as he had first proposed such a step. “Now, with the efforts of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, this could become possible,” she said, while addressing a gathering.
Drawing parallels to her past tragedy, Itoo said she could empathize with the Badyal family, as she lost her father to militants’ bullets.
“I can fully understand the pain of the family who lost their father to an act of crime because I also lost my father when he was killed by militants in the Talab Khatinkan area of Jammu city while I was still studying in 1994. I can relate to the pain of the family, but today it is a proud moment for them also,” she said.
The function was attended by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Choudhary Vikram Randhawa, who also remembered Badyal and the day he was killed.
“My father, the late Choudhary Pyara Singh, was the MLA from here when the principal was killed. My father and I were the first few people who reached the school after that incident. Before we reached here, Badyal was taken to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries,” Randhawa said.
The MLA advocated for a death sentence for the convict instead of life imprisonment. “What will the family feel once the killer is out of prison?" the BJP MLA said.
Speaking on the occasion, Ashima Badyal, daughter of the late principal, thanked the Omar Abdullah government for renaming the school after her father's name. “My father laid down his life on the school premises while performing his duties, and today when the school has been renamed after him, my eyes are trying to find him among the people. I thank former CM Farooq Abdullah, who always stood by my family and provided every support,” she said.
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