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Jammu Kashmir School Renamed After Principal Killed By Student In 1999

Jammu Kashmir School Renamed In Honour Of Principal Killed By Student In 1999 ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday renamed Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandhinagar, Jammu, after its former principal, Kuldeep Kumar Badyal, who was killed by a student in 1999. Honoring Badyal’s contribution, the minister for education, Sakina Itoo, on Thursday formally inaugurated the renaming of the school, where she remembered the contribution of the late principal towards education. It will be now called Shri Kuldeep Kumar Badyal Memorial Government Boys Higher Secondary School Gandhinagar. Badyal was killed by a student of the same school, Harjeet Singh, on February 3, 1999, when the principal refused to issue a falsified document regarding a practical examination. Singh attacked the principal with a butcher’s hatchet (known locally as a 'Toka'), critically injuring him before fleeing the scene. Badyal was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Sakina Itoo addressing a gathering at the inaguaration (ETV Bharat) The attacker was later arrested at the Nepal border, and a court sentenced him to life imprisonment. Last year Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had unveiled a statue of Badyal on the school premises and promised to rename the school after the late principal. Itoo today renamed the school and hailed the contribution of an educationist who laid down his life in the line of duty without compromising his principles.