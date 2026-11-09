J&K Ruling NC MLA Questions CM Omar's Role In Reviving Saffron Cultivation, Says It's On Steady Decline
NC lawmaker Hasnain Masoodi boycotted a government event, accusing the CM of failing to revive Kashmir's saffron crop as production plummeted to five per cent.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Srinagar: A ruling party MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has questioned the government’s efforts to revive saffron cultivation in Pampore town of Pulwama district, raising concerns over the steady decline of the region's iconic cash crop.
Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), National Conference (NC) legislator from Pampore constituency, said the saffron crop production had declined to the extent that only five per cent of the crop was produced last year from more than 30,000 kanals of land, which is currently under cultivation.
Masoodi questioned the role of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the revival of the cash crop, which is a source of livelihood for hundreds of farmers and saffron traders in Pulwama district.
“During the last two years of the elected government, I raised the issue with the chief minister, urging him to review the production of saffron and launch a comprehensive revival plan so that the livelihood of farmers is safeguarded. Yet there is no response from the chief minister,” he told ETV Bharat.
Masoodi was among the 20 legislators of the ruling party who showed dissent over the cabinet expansion recently, and changes in the party functioning. He said that he had raised the issue of the saffron decline in the assembly several times, where the CM assured intervention and revival measures. “But no action was taken by the government,” he alleged.
The NC leader said that the National Saffron Mission department of agriculture utilised Rs 411 crore on saffron revival and dug 138 bore wells. The bore wells were dug to irrigate the saffron fields in Pampore using the sprinkling method of irrigation. “Not a single bore well is functional,” he said.
Masoodi’s remarks came a day after Jammu and Kashmir’s Agriculture Minister Javaid Dar inaugurated the Jashn-e-Saffron event at Dussu in Pampore. However, he said he stayed away from the event as it was “not worth celebrating”.
“What is there to celebrate when the government is not showing any seriousness in reviving the dying crop? I stayed away from the function as there is nothing to celebrate about saffron. This crop production is declining because of the questionable role of the agriculture department and the government. I cannot be part of the deceit with the farmers,” he said.
A major function was organised by the Department of Agriculture on Sunday at Dussu in Pampore, where the government has constructed the India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Centre (IIKSTC). Masoodi and another NC MLA, Mohidin Mir, stayed away from the event.
The minister Dar said that saffron was a priceless agricultural heritage and an important pillar of Kashmir’s cultural and economic identity, and its cultivation needs concerted and sustained efforts.
Last year, Masoodi said, only 5 per cent of the saffron crop was produced from more than 30,000 kanals of land. “This year it may be less than that. So, what is there to celebrate?” he said.
Saffron farmers said that the land area under saffron cultivation, which was around 64000 kanals years ago, has reduced to only 30,000 kanals.
“The decline in saffron cultivation and the land area shows the effectiveness of the saffron mission,” Javaid Ahmad, a farmer, said. "The Pampore belt produced 16,000 kilograms of saffron, which has today been reduced to only 2000 kgs," he added.
Also Read
- Kashmir Plans Saffron Nursery To Grow New Corm Varieties Amid Crop Decline: Director Agriculture
- Red Gold In Cold Desert: Iranian Corms Take Root As Ladakh Begins Saffron Farming Under 'Him Sarovar'