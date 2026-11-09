ETV Bharat / state

J&K Ruling NC MLA Questions CM Omar's Role In Reviving Saffron Cultivation, Says It's On Steady Decline

Srinagar: A ruling party MLA in Jammu and Kashmir has questioned the government’s efforts to revive saffron cultivation in Pampore town of Pulwama district, raising concerns over the steady decline of the region's iconic cash crop.

Justice Hasnain Masoodi (retd), National Conference (NC) legislator from Pampore constituency, said the saffron crop production had declined to the extent that only five per cent of the crop was produced last year from more than 30,000 kanals of land, which is currently under cultivation.

Masoodi questioned the role of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the revival of the cash crop, which is a source of livelihood for hundreds of farmers and saffron traders in Pulwama district.

“During the last two years of the elected government, I raised the issue with the chief minister, urging him to review the production of saffron and launch a comprehensive revival plan so that the livelihood of farmers is safeguarded. Yet there is no response from the chief minister,” he told ETV Bharat.

A child collects saffron crocus flowers in a basket during the harvest season at Pampore south, in Srinagar on November 1, 2026 (File/ANI)

Masoodi was among the 20 legislators of the ruling party who showed dissent over the cabinet expansion recently, and changes in the party functioning. He said that he had raised the issue of the saffron decline in the assembly several times, where the CM assured intervention and revival measures. “But no action was taken by the government,” he alleged.

The NC leader said that the National Saffron Mission department of agriculture utilised Rs 411 crore on saffron revival and dug 138 bore wells. The bore wells were dug to irrigate the saffron fields in Pampore using the sprinkling method of irrigation. “Not a single bore well is functional,” he said.

Masoodi’s remarks came a day after Jammu and Kashmir’s Agriculture Minister Javaid Dar inaugurated the Jashn-e-Saffron event at Dussu in Pampore. However, he said he stayed away from the event as it was “not worth celebrating”.