Jammu Kashmir Reservation Protest Deadline Stands As OM Aspirants Cite 'Lack Of Clarity'

File photo of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, whose government okayed the cabinet subcommittee report on the reservation issue. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: ‘Lack of clarity’ over the reservation quota by the government in Jammu and Kashmir does not appear to have addressed the concerns of general aspirants, keeping the protest deadline unchanged.

The Omar Abdullah government okayed the cabinet subcommittee report on the reservation issue that had been pending since it submitted the report in June.

The cabinet panel was tasked with reviewing the reservation policy following protests and discontent among open-merit aspirants on the shrinking opportunities in government jobs due to the expansion of reservations. The reservation share stands at 70 per cent after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas to accommodate more groups in 2024.

This has extended the quota beyond the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict of the Indra Sawhney judgement in 1992.

“We were expecting clarity from the government after the cabinet meeting. But no document has been made public or the percentage of reservation meant for open merit,” said Sahil Parray, a representative of a group advocating for OM aspirants.

He said that there is ‘no change in their programme’ on the December 20 ultimatum given to the government on amending the reservation policy.

On December 3, 2024, two months after Omar Abdullah's government assumed charge in the Union Territory, open merit aspirants held a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The protest gained significance as it was led by senior NC leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi.

Now, a year later, Ruhullah, whose political stature has grown beyond Kashmir and with open revolt against his party leadership, earning him popularity particularly among youth, has warned of fresh protests if the government does not resolve the reservation issue before the Winter session of Parliament concludes on December 20.