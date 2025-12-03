Jammu Kashmir Reservation Protest Deadline Stands As OM Aspirants Cite 'Lack Of Clarity'
Open merit aspirants are mulling to protest on December 23, marking the symbolic first anniversary of their protest outside the CM's residence
Published : December 3, 2025 at 10:01 PM IST
Srinagar: ‘Lack of clarity’ over the reservation quota by the government in Jammu and Kashmir does not appear to have addressed the concerns of general aspirants, keeping the protest deadline unchanged.
The Omar Abdullah government okayed the cabinet subcommittee report on the reservation issue that had been pending since it submitted the report in June.
The cabinet panel was tasked with reviewing the reservation policy following protests and discontent among open-merit aspirants on the shrinking opportunities in government jobs due to the expansion of reservations. The reservation share stands at 70 per cent after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government expanded quotas to accommodate more groups in 2024.
This has extended the quota beyond the 50 per cent cap set by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict of the Indra Sawhney judgement in 1992.
“We were expecting clarity from the government after the cabinet meeting. But no document has been made public or the percentage of reservation meant for open merit,” said Sahil Parray, a representative of a group advocating for OM aspirants.
He said that there is ‘no change in their programme’ on the December 20 ultimatum given to the government on amending the reservation policy.
On December 3, 2024, two months after Omar Abdullah's government assumed charge in the Union Territory, open merit aspirants held a protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The protest gained significance as it was led by senior NC leader and Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi.
Now, a year later, Ruhullah, whose political stature has grown beyond Kashmir and with open revolt against his party leadership, earning him popularity particularly among youth, has warned of fresh protests if the government does not resolve the reservation issue before the Winter session of Parliament concludes on December 20.
Internally, it was learnt that the plan has not been dropped yet, and Ruhullah, alongside OM aspirants, will hold a meeting after the ongoing Parliament session. The protest is tentatively scheduled on December 23, which marks one year of the student protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence at Gupkar Road in Srinagar.
Official sources said that the cabinet panel has recommended ‘balancing’ the general aspirants by increasing their seats and job share to 50 per cent. This means an increase of about 10 per cent to OM aspirants who comprise a total of 70 per cent of the population across Jammu and Kashmir.
But the government has not officially divulged details on rationalization, as they fear backlash from those whose quota was squeezed. It was learnt that the amendment to the reservation rules has been carried out by deducting the quota percentage for residents of Backwards Areas (RBA) and the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). This leaves the ST reservation (ST1 and ST2), which comprises 20 per cent, untouched.
“But even if they have cut the percentage from the RBA, it is not justice. The government should remove ambiguity and avoid playing office politics,” said Parray.
He was alluding to Chief Ministers who said that the proposal okayed by the cabinet has been sent to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for his approval, an official procedure in the UT for clearing the cabinet decisions.
Abdullah, without naming his party MP Ruhullah, took a jibe saying, “Those who were taunting us for not doing anything on the reservation issue have started threatening us with agitation if this happens”.
“An attempt has been made to rationalise it (reservation policy) as promised to the people. We have also tried not to do injustice to anyone,’’ said the Chief Minister.