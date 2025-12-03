ETV Bharat / state

Reservation Policy Rationalised In Jammu Kashmir; File Sent To L-G For Approval: CM Omar Abdullah

Commenting further on the issue that there is around 70 per cent reservation for different groups and the the general category only has 30 per cent left, Abdullah said, “The cabinet has tried to adopt a transparent and fair process in the matter, and now it will be sent to LG, and till the time it is sent there, I can't say much on that.”

The Cabinet meeting was held at the CM's residence here this morning, and the meeting lasted for around two hours. Soon after the meeting, Abdullah drove to the convention centre to attend a programme of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The chief minister said that the government had tried to rationalise the reservation as per the commitments made to the people so that no injustice is done to anybody. “We have spent so much time because it is a topic where doing politics is easy, and you have seen it. Till today, those who were taunting us for not doing anything on the reservation issue have started threatening us with agitation if this happens,” he said.

Speaking to the media at a convention centre in Jammu, Abdullah said, “There were 22 items on the agenda of the cabinet, and the reservation issue was one of them. It will not be good to talk about it before signing the minutes of the meeting and sending the file to the Lieutenant Governor for approval.”

Jammu: After a year of hectic exercise and multiple deliberations, the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Wednesday took a final decision on the reservation issue and has decided to send the file to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for approval.

The CM said that the government couldn’t have done a more detailed exercise than this as every issue was touched on, and discussion was held more than once, and it was taken up in the cabinet meeting for the third or fourth time. “The Cabinet Sub Committee (CSC) deliberated on it for six months, and whatever we could have done to resolve the issue has been done, and let us see what happens,” he said.

Responding to whether his friends will be happy with this decision, he said, “My friends, who you are talking about, hardly get satisfied with anything. We haven't done this for their satisfaction, and if anyone thinks that it is for their satisfaction and to make him happy, they are wrong. It is not for any one person but for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And it is a step from our side to fulfil the commitment made in the election manifesto that we had committed to the people.”

Responding to the issue of the MBBS seats controversy at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) and a few people saying to make it a Gurukul, the CM said, “If you want to make it a Gurukul, who is stopping you? If you want to distribute the seats in the name of religion, then make that place a minority institution.”

He said that the money given in grant-in-aid to that institution could be used for something else. “Give money to the land allotted there, stop receiving grant-in-aid, and change the status and come as a minority institution. After that, if you want to distribute seats in the name of religion, do it. Who will stop you? So far, you have accepted the NEET examination, and in that process, only merit matters. If your children don't fall in merit, why are you blaming someone else for that?”

On the issue of SIR, the Jammu and Kashmir CM stated that he has never raised questions about the electronic voting machines, but believes in their manipulation. “I believe that during the delimitation of constituencies, seats were carved out to benefit one party, which was a manipulation. If there are concerns related to SIR, then the election commission should call all the political parties and address their concerns and tell them what the SIR is and that there is no danger in it.”

Moreover, he said that the cabinet also deliberated upon constructing a new Kashmir House in Dwarka, New Delhi, and a few other things.