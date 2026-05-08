ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Reports Over 300 POCSO Cases, 537 Child Crime Probes Pending In 2024: NCRB

Srinagar: Crime against women and children in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remained a matter of concern in 2024 despite a decline in overall cognisable crimes in Jammu and Kashmir and relatively low crime figures in Ladakh, according to the latest Crime in India 2024 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The NCRB 'Crime in India 2024' report shows that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 26,362 total cognisable crimes in 2024, down from 29,595 in 2023 and 30,197 in 2022. Ladakh, however, witnessed a marginal increase in overall crimes, with 541 cases reported in 2024 compared to 522 in 2023 and 478 in 2022.

The report said Jammu and Kashmir registered 22,577 IPC/BNS crimes in 2024, while Ladakh recorded 460 such cases. Jammu and Kashmir's IPC/BNS crime rate stood at 164.4 per lakh population, lower than several Indian states and Union Territories. Ladakh recorded a crime rate of 152. 3.

According to the NCRB, Delhi continued to report among the highest crime rates in the country, while several northeastern states and smaller Union Territories recorded comparatively lower numbers.

Crimes Against Women

The NCRB report highlighted cases registered under laws related to sexual offences, including crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape-related provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 308 POCSO cases in 2024, while Ladakh reported six such cases. Under rape-related offences, Jammu and Kashmir registered 22 cases under the category "Punishment for Rape in Certain Cases". No cases involving women below 16 years or below 12 years were reported in the Union Territory during the year. Ladakh reported no such cases.

The NCRB data showed that Jammu and Kashmir's overall crime figures against women remained significantly lower than several larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which continued to account for a substantial share of crimes against women nationwide.

However, officials and analysts have often cautioned that lower crime numbers do not necessarily reflect lower incidence of offences, as reporting practices, social stigma and access to police systems vary across regions.

The NCRB report also showed that chargesheeting in crimes investigated under Special and Local Laws remained high in both union territories. Jammu and Kashmir recorded a chargesheeting rate of 91.1 per cent, while Ladakh reported 97.4 per cent.

Crimes Against Children

The NCRB figures revealed that crimes against children continued to pose challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in investigation pendency and trial disposal.

The Union Territory had 537 cases of crimes against children pending investigation at the end of 2024. Ladakh had three such pending cases.

The chargesheeting rate in crimes against children stood at 55.4 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir and 75 per cent in Ladakh. Pendency percentage in investigations was reported at 40.1 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir against 15.8 per cent in Ladakh.