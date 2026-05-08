Jammu Kashmir Reports Over 300 POCSO Cases, 537 Child Crime Probes Pending In 2024: NCRB
Crime against women and children remains a concern in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in 2024 despite overall decline in cognisable crimes, says NCRB report.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 8, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Srinagar: Crime against women and children in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh remained a matter of concern in 2024 despite a decline in overall cognisable crimes in Jammu and Kashmir and relatively low crime figures in Ladakh, according to the latest Crime in India 2024 report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
The NCRB 'Crime in India 2024' report shows that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 26,362 total cognisable crimes in 2024, down from 29,595 in 2023 and 30,197 in 2022. Ladakh, however, witnessed a marginal increase in overall crimes, with 541 cases reported in 2024 compared to 522 in 2023 and 478 in 2022.
The report said Jammu and Kashmir registered 22,577 IPC/BNS crimes in 2024, while Ladakh recorded 460 such cases. Jammu and Kashmir's IPC/BNS crime rate stood at 164.4 per lakh population, lower than several Indian states and Union Territories. Ladakh recorded a crime rate of 152. 3.
According to the NCRB, Delhi continued to report among the highest crime rates in the country, while several northeastern states and smaller Union Territories recorded comparatively lower numbers.
Crimes Against Women
The NCRB report highlighted cases registered under laws related to sexual offences, including crimes under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and rape-related provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 308 POCSO cases in 2024, while Ladakh reported six such cases. Under rape-related offences, Jammu and Kashmir registered 22 cases under the category "Punishment for Rape in Certain Cases". No cases involving women below 16 years or below 12 years were reported in the Union Territory during the year. Ladakh reported no such cases.
The NCRB data showed that Jammu and Kashmir's overall crime figures against women remained significantly lower than several larger states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which continued to account for a substantial share of crimes against women nationwide.
However, officials and analysts have often cautioned that lower crime numbers do not necessarily reflect lower incidence of offences, as reporting practices, social stigma and access to police systems vary across regions.
The NCRB report also showed that chargesheeting in crimes investigated under Special and Local Laws remained high in both union territories. Jammu and Kashmir recorded a chargesheeting rate of 91.1 per cent, while Ladakh reported 97.4 per cent.
Crimes Against Children
The NCRB figures revealed that crimes against children continued to pose challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in investigation pendency and trial disposal.
The Union Territory had 537 cases of crimes against children pending investigation at the end of 2024. Ladakh had three such pending cases.
The chargesheeting rate in crimes against children stood at 55.4 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir and 75 per cent in Ladakh. Pendency percentage in investigations was reported at 40.1 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir against 15.8 per cent in Ladakh.
Court disposal data presented in the NCRB report showed that Jammu and Kashmir recorded 128 convictions and 144 acquittals in cases related to crimes against children during 2024. A total of 2,517 cases remained under trial in courts.
The conviction rate in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 9.4 per cent. Ladakh reported no convictions or acquittals during the year, while 24 cases remained for trial.
The NCRB said Jammu and Kashmir recorded a chargesheeting rate of 94.6 per cent in court disposal-related indicators concerning crimes against children. Ladakh reported a 100 per cent chargesheeting rate.
Nationally, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh continued to report among the highest number of crimes against children, reflecting both population size and reporting patterns.
Juveniles In Conflict With Law
The NCRB data indicated a decline in the number of juveniles in conflict with law in Jammu and Kashmir over the past three years.
Jammu and Kashmir recorded 361 juvenile cases in 2022, 358 in 2023 and 275 in 2024. The juvenile crime rate in the Union Territory stood at 5.6. Ladakh reported no cases involving juveniles in conflict with law during the last three years.
The decline in juvenile cases in Jammu and Kashmir coincided with an overall reduction in cognisable crimes registered in the Union Territory during the same period.
Crime Trends
The NCRB data showed a steady decline in overall crimes in Jammu and Kashmir across the last three years.
Total IPC/BNS crimes in Jammu and Kashmir dropped from 25,915 in 2022 to 25,127 in 2023 and further to 22,577 in 2024. Special and Local Law (SLL) offences in Jammu and Kashmir also declined from 4,468 in 2023 to 3,785 in 2024 after rising from 4,282 in 2022.
In Ladakh, IPC/BNS crimes remained relatively stable over the three years, rising marginally from 439 in 2022 to 459 in 2023 and 460 in 2024. SLL offences in Ladakh increased steadily from 39 in 2022 to 63 in 2023 and 81 in 2024.
According to the NCRB, Jammu and Kashmir's total crime rate in 2024 stood at 192 per lakh population, while Ladakh recorded 179.1. Both figures remained below several major states and metropolitan regions in the country.
The report also noted that Jammu and Kashmir recorded an IPC/BNS chargesheeting rate of 78 per cent in 2024, while Ladakh recorded 75.6 per cent.
Also Read