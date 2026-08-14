Jammu Kashmir Ranks Top UT, Fourth Nationally As 51 Police Personnel Bag Independence Day Medals
The UT has been placed fourth nationally in medal tally.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
Srinagar: Fifty-one Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been selected for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, making it the most decorated Union Territory in the country.
The UT ranks fourth nationally while being among the top-performing police forces in the country this year. The achievement places the UT fourth nationally behind Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh topped the list with 152 awardees, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 93 and Maharashtra with 60.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the awards on the eve of Independence Day. According to the official state-wise summary, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been awarded 38 Medals for Gallantry (GM), one President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 13 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), taking the Union Territory's total tally to 51.
Nationally, 272 personnel were awarded the Medal for Gallantry, 83 received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 606 were selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service in the police category, taking the total number of police awardees to 961. The awards recognise exceptional courage in the line of duty, distinguished leadership and sustained meritorious service in policing and internal security.
Among the highest honours for Jammu and Kashmir Police this year is the President's Medal for Distinguished Service awarded to Senior Superintendent of Police Showket Hussain Shah. He is the lone officer from the Union Territory to receive the prestigious award.
Jammu and Kashmir's biggest share came in the Gallantry Medal category with 38 officers and personnel recognised for acts of bravery and operational excellence.
The recipients of the Gallantry Medal from Jammu and Kashmir include Rayees Ahmad Reshi, Waseem Mohi-Ud-Din Lone, Manzoor Ahmad, Mudasir Ahmad, Sarfaraz Bashir, Ashiq Hussain, Kishore Kumar, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan, Javid Iqbal Jan, Mohinder Singh, Sheeraz Ahmad, Surinder Paul, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Reshi, Tanveer Hussain Lone, Mudasir Ahmad Shah, DIG Shiv Kumar, SSP Shobhit D. Saksena, SP Nasir Ahmad, Inspector Kalu Din, Adit Kumar Nad, SP Divya D, DSP Mohd Usman, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Manzoor Ahmad Ganie, DSP Khurshid Ahmed Wani, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Mir, SSP Mushtaq Ahmad, Mohamad Shafi Banday, Inspector Abdul Rashid, Zahoor Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad, DIG Pande Rajiv Omprakash, DSP Dheeraj Kumar, DSP Shakir Hassan, DSP Vikram Nag, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Tariq Ahmad.
The Medal for Meritorious Service list includes 13 Jammu and Kashmir police personnel. They are SP Sandeep Kumar, SP Amit Gupta, DSP Rajesh Sharma, DSP Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, DSP Kuljeet Singh, DSP Sharat Chander Singh, Inspector Shamim Ahmed, Inspector Vikram Singh, ASI Bodh Raj, Inspector Mumin Ahmad Rather, ASI Mushtaq Ahmed, SI Manzoor Ahmad Gada and Constable Ashraf Gul.
Congratulating the awardees, Jammu and Kashmir Police said the honours reflected the commitment and professionalism of the force. "J&K Police congratulates all its officers and jawans who have been honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service, and Police Medal for Gallantry. Their exemplary service stands as an inspiring example of duty," the police said in a statement.
Also Read