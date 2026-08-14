ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Ranks Top UT, Fourth Nationally As 51 Police Personnel Bag Independence Day Medals

The national flag being waved near a line of shikara boats on the waters of Dal Lake during a Tiranga rally ahead of Independence Day, ( ANI )

Srinagar: Fifty-one Jammu and Kashmir police personnel have been selected for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2026, making it the most decorated Union Territory in the country.

The UT ranks fourth nationally while being among the top-performing police forces in the country this year. The achievement places the UT fourth nationally behind Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh topped the list with 152 awardees, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 93 and Maharashtra with 60.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced the awards on the eve of Independence Day. According to the official state-wise summary, Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been awarded 38 Medals for Gallantry (GM), one President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 13 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), taking the Union Territory's total tally to 51.

Nationally, 272 personnel were awarded the Medal for Gallantry, 83 received the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, and 606 were selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service in the police category, taking the total number of police awardees to 961. The awards recognise exceptional courage in the line of duty, distinguished leadership and sustained meritorious service in policing and internal security.

Among the highest honours for Jammu and Kashmir Police this year is the President's Medal for Distinguished Service awarded to Senior Superintendent of Police Showket Hussain Shah. He is the lone officer from the Union Territory to receive the prestigious award.