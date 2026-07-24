J&K Govt Pulls Brakes On Two-Wheeler Taxis, Young Operators Face Setback
Jammu Kashmir bans two-wheeler taxi services, disrupting young operators’ livelihoods amid high unemployment, while government considers new policy for legalizing commercial bike taxis.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
Srinagar: For the last five months, a young and educated Zahid Ahmad navigated through the congested Srinagar city on his two-wheeler, earning enough to sustain his family. The eldest among two siblings, he became the sole breadwinner of the family after his father passed away in 2021.
“I profited Rs 1000 or more for a day by riding the bike for 5-6 hours. It was sufficient to run my household and buy medicine for my mother,” he said.
Holding a bachelor’s degree, the 28-year-old from Srinagar’s downtown struggled to find a stable income until he joined the ride-hailing service. He had worked as a delivery agent and salesman at a shop to sustain his family. “That job was demanding. You were always on the go, but the returns were not promising. Like my last monthly earnings roughly touched Rs 8,000,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.
But the taxi service, however, offered him a promising income after onboarding his two-wheeler with a commercial ride-hailing aggregator in Srinagar. Like Ahmad, hundreds of young and educated people offered pillion rides in Srinagar to eke out their livelihood.
The J&K government, however, has put brakes on their income by banning commercial aggregators like Rapido among others from onboarding two-wheelers until a policy decision. Citing the J&K Motor Vehicles Rules, 1991, an official notification from the J&K Transport Commissioner banned onboarding or operating any two-wheeler under the existing policy.
Citing the violation of Rule 17 (1) of the J&K Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2023, the department prohibited commercial aggregators from enlisting private vehicles unless they have been formally cleared to operate as commercial transport under the J&K Motor Vehicle Rules, 1988.
“Any two-wheelers, if already onboarded, shall be immediately offboarded and shall not be used for providing aggregator services until further orders,” it said, warning violation will invite action under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.
J&K Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan explained that a ban has been imposed as the two-wheelers have not been permitted to operate as “commercial taxis” under the existing rules.
He said they have written to commercial aggregators like Rapido, Uber and others to withdraw the service until a formal policy is notified.
“The legal provision is meant for the safety of people, as riders are not covered under insurance for any event. The policy to allow commercial operation of bikes, including onboarding with aggregators or renting a bike service are under consideration with the government. It will take a few days,” Mahajan told ETV Bharat.
A senior executive of a commercial aggregator said they complied with the decision by taking bikes from their service since July 18, affecting almost 50 bikers registered with them.
He said there is a growing demand for commuting by bikes in Srinagar, and also, there is demand from bikers for registering with aggregators due to a lack of job opportunities in the Valley.
Unemployment among people aged 15 years and above is significantly higher than the national average, with Jammu and Kashmir recording a jobless rate of 6.7 percent in 2024-2025 compared to a 3.5 per cent national average, revealed the J&K government in February 2026.
A biker who wanted to onboard the service expressed surprise, saying he was busy with the verification process for joining after buying the bike. “It is strange they have banned the service. I was looking to join the service due to growing family expenses and inflation,” he added.
Many riders are equally disappointed in Srinagar city, where traffic congestion has made the commute time-consuming.
“I used to leave my car at home and take a bike ride to the office or within the city,” said a frequent commuter, Rouf Ahmad, demanding the government frame a policy for resuming the service. “The riders were mainly young, jobless, and even students were working part-time to sustain their families or education.”
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