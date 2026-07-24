ETV Bharat / state

J&K Govt Pulls Brakes On Two-Wheeler Taxis, Young Operators Face Setback

Srinagar: For the last five months, a young and educated Zahid Ahmad navigated through the congested Srinagar city on his two-wheeler, earning enough to sustain his family. The eldest among two siblings, he became the sole breadwinner of the family after his father passed away in 2021.

“I profited Rs 1000 or more for a day by riding the bike for 5-6 hours. It was sufficient to run my household and buy medicine for my mother,” he said.

Holding a bachelor’s degree, the 28-year-old from Srinagar’s downtown struggled to find a stable income until he joined the ride-hailing service. He had worked as a delivery agent and salesman at a shop to sustain his family. “That job was demanding. You were always on the go, but the returns were not promising. Like my last monthly earnings roughly touched Rs 8,000,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

But the taxi service, however, offered him a promising income after onboarding his two-wheeler with a commercial ride-hailing aggregator in Srinagar. Like Ahmad, hundreds of young and educated people offered pillion rides in Srinagar to eke out their livelihood.

The J&K government, however, has put brakes on their income by banning commercial aggregators like Rapido among others from onboarding two-wheelers until a policy decision. Citing the J&K Motor Vehicles Rules, 1991, an official notification from the J&K Transport Commissioner banned onboarding or operating any two-wheeler under the existing policy.

Citing the violation of Rule 17 (1) of the J&K Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2023, the department prohibited commercial aggregators from enlisting private vehicles unless they have been formally cleared to operate as commercial transport under the J&K Motor Vehicle Rules, 1988.

“Any two-wheelers, if already onboarded, shall be immediately offboarded and shall not be used for providing aggregator services until further orders,” it said, warning violation will invite action under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

J&K Transport Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan explained that a ban has been imposed as the two-wheelers have not been permitted to operate as “commercial taxis” under the existing rules.